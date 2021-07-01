Rangers transfer news: Scottish champions prepare £2.5m offer for Hagi replacement

Rangers are preparing a €3m (roughly £2.5m) bid for Colombian forward Santiago Moreno, according to Win Sports reporter Pipe Sierra.

The Scottish champions are said to be keen on a move for the 21-year-old América de Cali forward, who has previously been likened to Liverpool star, Sadio Mane.

Indeed, the journalist claims Rangers are ready to offer in the region of £2.5m to bring him to Ibrox this summer although there is said to be interest from clubs in Major League Soccer, as well as newly-promoted side Norwich City.

Who is Santiago Moreno?

Moreno is a wide forward who has been described as 'blisteringly quick'.

Last season, he scored six goals and registered a further four assists in 25 appearances across all competitions, operating on both of the attacking flanks.

Could he replace Alfredo Morelos?

With star striker Alfredo Morelos linked with a move to Porto, it may be tempting to assure Moreno could be a replacement for his compatriot.

However, last month, Football Insider suggested that the South American could in fact be seen as someone to come in and fill the void should Ianis Hagi leave.

Who else do Rangers want to sign this summer?

Last month, GIVEMESPORT revealed that Rangers were keen on a move for Birmingham City's Gustavo Hamer.

Tentative inquiries as to the sort of deal it would take to bring the former Dutch youth international up to Ibrox this summer, while Steven Gerrard has also considered a move for the out-of-contract former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest striker, Britt Assombalonga.

Do Rangers need another attacker?

Given three players hit double figures in the league last season, Rangers do look well-stocked in attacking positions.

Still, both Morelos and Hagi leaving would rob the club of their star striker (and all-time leading European goalscorer to boot) and their most reliable creator, with Hagi having led the way on the assists front last season.

Moreno, while unproven outside of South America, would also come with potential re-sale value given his age, perhaps representing a sound long-term investment for the club.

What have the pundits said?

Speaking to Football Insider in May, pundit Paddy Kenny suggested Morelos' presence at Ibrox could give Rangers the advantage when it comes to trying to sign Moreno.

“It gives them an edge, definitely,” he said.

“With the language barrier, he’ll have someone he can relate to if he does come over. It can be lonely if you don’t speak English.

“But in Morelos, he’s got someone he can relate and talk to. I don’t see why he wouldn’t want to sign for Rangers.

“I’m sure that will be something they will use in negotiations to try and persuade him.

“The only problem is the possibility of Morelos himself leaving. But who knows what’s going to happen there?

“Either way I’m sure he’ll have had positive things to say about Rangers. I’m sure they would play well together too.”

