Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Challenges have been revealed

It's Thursday which can only mean one thing in the world of Fortnite - new challenges!

Last week, the quests that were tasked to the gaming community focused mainly on travel and communication with intergalactic creatures that are currently swamping the map as part of the Season 7 update.

With Invasion now well underway, the latest segment of Chapter 2 has gone down well with fans of the successful battle royale franchise that has grown to be one of the biggest grossing games in the world today.

With this in mind, this week's challenges set by Epic Games will, once again, test players' ability and skill levels as the developers attempt to adapt their respective gameplay styles with these all-new quests.

Even though talk has already started about Season 8, gamers will be focused on achieving well over 300,000 XP by completing these tasks. Let's not waste any more time and get straight into it!

Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Challenges

Be advised, each number in brackets represents the number of times each player needs to carry out a certain quest.

Epic Challenges

Deal damage near an Abductor (1000) - 30,000 XP

Destroy hiding places (3) - 30,000 XP

Destroy Objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery (5)- 30,000 XP

Experience low gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership (1) - 30,000 XP

Hunt an infected animal (1) - 30,000 XP

Travel in a Saucer (1000) - 30,000 XP

Abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam (1) - 30,000 XP

Legendary Challenges

Search the farm for clues (2) – 45,000 XP

Visit Farmer Steel’s favourite places (3) – 30,000 XP

Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows (4) – 30,000 XP

Collect doomsday preppers guide (1) – 30,000 XP

Forage for food, need supplies (5) – 30,000 XP

Release Date

The challenges listed above will go live in-game on Thursday 1st July 2021 at 3 pm BST and will be reset at the same time next week.

