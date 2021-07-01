Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Panenka's, out-of-this-world touches, ridiculous passes, postage stamp free kicks and, of course, head-butts - you know who we're talking about.

Zinedine Zidane was, and still is, one of the finest footballers to have ever graced a pitch. His style and panache was unmatched as he made the beautiful game look frightfully easy time and time again.

His days at the top of the game playing for the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid were heady ones, as he won just about every piece of silverware he possibly could.

Having hoovered up the club prizes, he then went and did the same with France winning the World Cup in 1998 and the European Championships in 2000.

He came agonisingly close to doubling his tally of World Cups in 2006 when France were pipped to the post by Italy in a dramatic penalty shootout in Berlin.

Zidane, of course, did not take part in the aforementioned penalty because of some scullduggery in extra time - but let's not dwell on that.

Having pulled the curtain on his playing days, Zidane then moved into management, which, arguably, has been an even more successful period for him.

At the helm of his beloved Real Madrid, Zidane went on a never-ending Champions League booze-up, winning four European Cups - including three in a row.

The French legend recently parted ways with Madrid but it is clear that he by no means has fallen out of love with the game.

That is because a clip has emerged online of a remarkably sprightly Zinedine taking part in a 5-a-side game with his sons.

At 49 years of age, most would simply break down in a mangled mess of clunks splutters and coughs but Zidane didn't look a day over 20 as he casually jogged around the pitch.

Some of his touches once again demonstrated that football is almost beneath him as he casually left dithering defenders chasing shadows.

Brilliant. While Zidane isn't seen scoring one of his customary worldies, it is clear to see just how much class the man oozes.

His next move in the world of football is yet to be established as he looks to enjoy some time off.

It looked, for a moment, that he might switch Madrid for Turin to take up the mantle at Juventus but that deal never materialised.

Wherever he does end up, you can be certain that Zizou will be a roaring success. Just hope and pray that he doesn't turn up at any of your 5-a-side games anytime soon.

