Man United transfer news: Fabrizio Romano delivers update on England hero Luke Shaw

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will be offered a new contract at Old Trafford.

What's the latest news involving Luke Shaw?

Romano suggests that Man United left-back Shaw will be offered a new contract at Old Trafford after a strong 2020/21 campaign for both club and country.

According to Spotrac, the United defender currently earns a salary of £150,000 per week, on a deal that runs until the summer of 2024.

What were his stats for England against Germany?

England's left-back had a strong game for the Three Lions in their 2-0 victory over Germany at the European Championships.

Shaw's lung-busting runs down the left flank proved to be one of England's most important attacking attributes against the Germans. The 25-year-old created Raheem Sterling's opening goal after his drilled cross earned the defender a well deserved assist.

He also played a part in the second goal after winning the ball back in the middle of the park and releasing Jack Grealish, who delivered a perfectly timed cross for Harry Kane to net his first of the tournament.

According to WhoScored, his performance warranted a rating of 7.15. From left wing-back he made three crosses and completed 90.6% of his passes - the third best-rate of any player in England's squad.

How did he perform in the 2020/21 Premier League season?

Shaw had a fruitful Premier League campaign this term, after his efforts contributed to United's comfortable second place finish.

The 25-year-old ended the season with five league assists, which is the most he has ever recorded in one season. He was United's third best provider in England's top flight this term.

Shaw is also comfortable in the defensive third as he managed 1.4 tackles and won 1.2 aerial duels per game in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

The full-back's performances didn't go unnoticed this term as he was included in the PFA Team of the Year alongside fellow United player Bruno Fernandes.

England FINALLY beat Germany at a major tournament! Check out all the reaction to an incredible result on The Football Terrace...

Does Shaw deserve a new contract?

Undoubtedly yes.

Aside from Shaw's performances for his national team in recent weeks, his efforts at club level were a revelation this season.

The 25-year-old's career looked to be heading nowhere after he received criticism from former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, however he has developed into arguably one of the best left-backs in England's top flight.

1 of 15 Which club did United sign Bruno Fernandes from? Porto Braga Benfica Sporting Lisbon

United signed Alex Telles last summer and many expected the Brazilian to provide competition for Shaw. However, the former Southampton man's performances meant that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer struggled to leave him out of the side, as the full-back featured in 32 Premier League games this term.

Renewing the England international's contract would be a shrewd piece of business by the Red Devils this summer.

News Now - Sport News