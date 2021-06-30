Next Spurs manager: Fresh update emerges as Paratici convinces Levy despite doubts

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabio Paratici helped convince Daniel Levy that Nuno Espirito Santo was the right man for Tottenham Hotspur by showing him the work he did while in charge of Valencia, according to football.london.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

Nuno has joined Spurs after a protracted search to replace Jose Mourinho, who was sacked back in April.

A hashtag saying #NoToNuno was trending as sections of the club's support protested against his potential appointment and, while he was successful at Wolves, it's not as if his teams were renowned for their attacking or expansive style of play.

However, Paratici is understood to have helped convince Levy (who was said to have wanted an attack-minded manager) by taking him back to Nuno's time in La Liga.

How did Valencia play under Nuno?

The report cites his use of either a 4-4-2 and 4-3-3 set-up, rather than the three-man defence he largely deployed at Molineux.

During the 2014-15 campaign, only Barcelona and Real Madrid scored more goals than his Valencia side (70) with the likes of Dani Parejo, Paco Alcacer and Pablo Piatti all flourishing in an attacking sense.

On average, they produced the fourth-highest shots per game (11.6, via WhoScored) behind the traditional big three in Spain, while also averaging the fifth-highest possession of percentage (50.8%).

So, what happened at Wolves?

As ambitious as Wolves have been in the transfer market over the last few years, it's important to remember where they were when he arrived in 2017.

The notion of taking over a middling Championship side and setting up in an open style seems somewhat far-fetched, so it seems unfair to judge him for building a solid team in order to get to the Premier League.

Granted, perhaps there's an argument to suggest there could have been an evolution once in the top tier but, the fact is, Wolves were challenging the top six not long after promotion by playing in a specific way.

What have the pundits said?

Speaking to Sky Sports last week, former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara backed the Portuguese for the job.

“I’d like Nuno. I think he would be good. I like his philosophy, the way he plays the game. He’s attacking, he wants to move the ball quickly,” he said (via Football Daily).

