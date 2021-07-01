Celtic transfer news: Target praised by Saviola agrees lucrative deal to move elsewhere

Celtic could miss out on the signing of River Plate striker Rafa Santos Borre this summer as Eintracht Frankfurt step up their interest in the player, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

The Colombian forward is believed to be of interest to those at Parkhead as he prepares to leave the Buenos Aries giants upon the expiration of his contract.

Free to move after today, Frankfurt are said to have agreed personal terms with the striker despite interest from both Celtic and bitter rivals Rangers.

Why has he chosen Frankfurt?

The report suggests that the four-cap international's wage demands were somewhat of a stumbling block for Celtic with Santos Borre chasing a lucrative four-year deal.

A deal to take him to Germany could be finalised next week amid interest from teams in the Premier League too.

How big of a miss is this for Celtic?

Santos Borre would certainly have been somewhat of a coup.

An international striker who scored 21 goals across 40 appearances last season arriving on a free transfer would have been a statement signing. Granted, that isn't exactly the most cutting of insights, although Celtic's striking situation could well have made Santos Borre the perfect addition.

Odsonne Edouard has been linked away while Leigh Griffiths' future is yet to have been sorted out which, coupled with the fact Mohamed Elyounoussi has returned to Southampton, would deprive the club of 29 of their 66 league goals last season.

Indeed, Ryan Christie is also expected to leave and, alongside Edouard, the Scotland international largely carried the attacking burden during the 2020/21 campaign, averaging the most shots in the team (via WhoScored).

What has been said about Santos Borre?

Talking to Como Te Va in April, former Real Madrid and Argentina striker Javier Saviola praised Santos Borre after a strong season for the Argentine giants.

"Borré is a great striker," he said (via Spanish outlet AS).

"Right now River has forwards of the highest level, both Rafa, Suárez and all the boys who are emerging with so much projection.

"Rafa is among the best forwards today, due to his way of playing and his goal. "

