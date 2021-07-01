EA Play Live: Dead Space rumours escalate following social media move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

An eagle-eyed social media user spotted something online that could suggest Dead Space could be featured in some capacity at EA Play Live.

It has been rumoured for weeks that the sci-fi third-person horror franchise could be making a long-awaited return into the gaming industry once more following a leak from a journalist.

GamesBeat writer Jeff Grubb revealed that an unannounced title is set to be shown for the first time during the event, and expects it to be Dead Space.

We haven't seen an addition to the series since way back in 2013, almost eight years ago to date, where the third instalment was released for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

This occurred following the unexpected closure of Visceral Games, EA's partners in developing the franchise, and many speculated that we may never see a fourth edition of Dead Space.

Read more: EA Play Live: Date, Start Time, How To Watch and More

However, some YouTube users have spotted something that could suggest that the series may be revived after all.

For years, Dead Space's channel on the video streaming network has been left idle, with almost no activity taking place from the game's developers.

But unexpectedly, the page suddenly changed its profile picture on the website, thanks to Jack (via @Sierral07) who discovered this minor social media change.

If we put two and two together, it looks more and more likely that we could be seeing Dead Space at EA Play after all.

But let's not bring ourselves up to let ourselves down. With just over three weeks to go until the expo takes place, we will have to cross our legs and fold our arms until the main show starts.

We have our fingers crossed.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News