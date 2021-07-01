Mike Tyson may have been away from the ring in a professional sense for over a decade-and-a-half, but his punches still seem very powerful.

One of the greatest boxers of all time, Iron Mike had quite a career that had wins, drama and controversy in and out of the ring.

Out of his 58 fights, Tyson won 50 of them and 44 came via knockout. Most of them being absolutely brutal in the process.

He was also the world heavyweight champion for around three years.

It wasn't just boxing where he made a name for himself, though. He was also briefly involved in professional wrestling and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2012.

Tyson retired from the sport in 2005, but did make his return at the back end of last year, albeit in an exhibition fight with fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. That ended in a draw, but most people were left feeling that Iron Mike got the better of his opponent and looked the sharper.

Away from the ring, Tyson currently hosts the podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, with his most recent guest being none other than current heavyweight contender Andy Ruiz Jr.

Despite being retired, the American boxing legend clearly still works out, and a video of him punching a bag surfaced on Twitter yesterday to celebrate his birthday.

Even at the age of 55, The Baddest Man on the Planet is capable of landing strong punches. As you can hear in the video below, the sound is enormous.

Fans will really love to see that Tyson can still land solid punches despite being in his mid-50s. He hasn't been in the ring since last year, but we can probably expect him to be part of more exhibition fights in the future, maybe with some YouTuber-turned boxers.

Tyson previously voiced his admiration for YouTubers entering boxing, saying it saved the sport. Hence, it wouldn't be surprising if he took part in an exhibition bout with either Logan Paul or his brother Jake.

