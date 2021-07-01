Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: Release Date, Patch Notes, Download Size And All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Warzone Season 4 has been a big hit, and the mid-season update, Season 4 Reloaded, is on the way.

The new season finally revealed the secret behind the red doors seen around the map of Verdansk.

It turns out that if you go through them now that they are open, you teleport to a room filled with loot and end up somewhere random on the map.

A mid-season update is always welcomed by gamers; it sorts out issues in the game, as well as bringing players new content to keep them entertained.

Here is everything you need to know about Warzone Season 4 Reloaded:

Release Date

The Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Update is expected to come out half-way through the season. Therefore, it should be released around July 13th-16th. More information around this should come out very soon as we are now in July.

We will provide you with the official date when it is confirmed.





Patch Notes

The patch notes for this event are always very detailed and show that a lot is being changed in Warzone, it includes nerfs, gameplay changes and buffs.

They are huge changes, so make sure you read up on our patch notes piece when they are revealed to see what exactly has been updated for Season 4 Reloaded.

Download Size

The Season Four update had a download size of around 12 GB.



Here are the detailed Warzone Update Sizes for each console, and we expect the Season 4 Reloaded ones to be similar:



PS5:

11 GB



PS4:

11 GB



Xbox One Series X / Xbox One Series S:

11.2 GB



Xbox One:

11.2 GB



PC:

12.3 GB (Warzone Only)

New game modes

Currently we do not know about any new game modes coming to Warzone during the reloaded update.

Normally, during such an update, we see limited time game modes come out for battle royale and we sometimes see the Plunder game mode change as well.

When more is known, we will tell you what new game modes are coming to Verdansk during the mid-season update.

