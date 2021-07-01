Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England's 2-0 win over Germany at Euro 2020 was one of the most memorable days that Three Lions supporters will ever recall.

It's one of football's worst-kept secrets that England fans have been starved of glory for more than fifty years, with the last success at a major international tournament arriving at the 1966 World Cup.

But it's not just trophies that England have been lacking. Just beating one of world football's most feared and prestigious football nations in a knockout game has proven impossible for longer than most would care to remember.

Against Germany on Tuesday, though, the course of history changed.

England beat Germany in a knockout game for the first time since their 1966 World Cup triumph in front of an ecstatic Wembley crowd.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane sent the nation into a frenzy as Gareth Southgate's refreshing new era took another major step forward.

The emotion of the occasion was brutally intense, and you only had to listen to the likes of Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and Declan Rice in their post-match interviews to appreciate the magnitude of what took place at the home of English football.

Most England fans spent the following day digesting content related to the game of any description - from video clips of fan celebrations to in-depth articles on Sterling's deeply underappreciated influence on the national team - but there's one snippet you might have missed.

As the BBC's coverage of the game drew to a close, a minute-long montage was played to draw the curtain on a nerve-jangling, breath-taking game of football.

The montage took viewers on a journey through history, featuring snippets of England's World Cup final clash against Germany back in 1966, and was set to a backdrop of Florence and the Machine's You've Got the Love.

With match highlights and fan reaction making up the bulk of the montage, the joy of the spine-tingling day is beautifully depicted and is bound to hit you right in the feels.

You can watch the compilation for yourself below:

Now that the dust has settled on a historic night for English football, all eyes are turning towards the next gargantuan fixture against Ukraine in Rome on Saturday evening.

It's time to bring football home.

