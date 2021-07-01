Portsmouth transfer news: Danny Cowley set to seal move for Premier League prospect

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following a relatively underwhelming 2020/21 campaign which culminated in his side missing out of a place in the play-offs, Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley will be hoping to take the club to new heights next season.

Having already launched a major overhaul of his squad by cutting ties with a plethora of players, the 42-year-old's focus between now and August will be to assemble a team which is capable of competing at this level.

Currently short of options in the goalkeeping position following the departures of Taylor Seymour, Duncan Turnbull and Craig MacGillvray, Pompey could be about to strengthen in this particular area.

A report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon last month suggested that Portsmouth were eyeing up a swoop for Manchester City shot-stopper Gavin Bazunu who was also attracting attention from Burton Albion.

The keeper made 29 appearances at this level last season during a loan spell with Rochdale.

In a fresh update concerning Portsmouth's pursuit of Bazunu, it has been revealed that they are close to sealing a deal for the keeper.

According to the Irish Independent, Cowley is set to sign the 19-year-old on a temporary basis from the reigning Premier League champions.

With City looking to aide Bazunu's development, they have decided to grant a move to Fratton Park in the hope that he will feature on a regular basis for Pompey.

It is understood that Bazunu's preference was to join Portsmouth instead of making a move to any other potential suitors.

Having featured on four occasions at international level for the Republic of Ireland, the shot-stopper will be hoping to keep his place in Stephen Kenny's side's set-up by producing a number of impressive displays for Pompey later this year.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Cowley as Bazunu unquestionably possesses a great deal of talent.

Whereas the keeper was unable to prevent Rochdale from suffering relegation to League Two earlier this year, he did manage to display some real signs of promise during this particular campaign.

Back-to-back clean-sheets in February in the club's clashes with Plymouth Argyle and Northampton Town saw him produce WhoScored match ratings of 7.77 and 7.52 whilst Portsmouth witnessed first-hand just how good Bazunu can be last September as he recorded a score of 8.34 in a goalless draw.

Providing that he is able to replicate these aforementioned displays over a course of a season, the keeper could play a vital role in the club's push for promotion in League One.

