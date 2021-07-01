Formula 1 is back at the Red Bull Ring for another week as we play out the second straight race in the Styrian hills, this time for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Formula 1's first triple-header of the season is also set to conclude with this weekend's race, as we complete a run of the French Grand Prix, the Styrian Grand Prix and, of course, the Austrian Grand Prix this time around.

It was Max Verstappen's day last Sunday as he cruised to victory ahead of title rival Lewis Hamilton and the Red Bull man will be looking for similar this time out in front of a packed set of grandstands in what is a promising nod to F1 starting to return to normal.

Mercedes, though, will be looking for something to help them get back on top and, of course, the all-important weather forecast could well be a factor as to where this weekend's victory heads.

Last Sunday's race proved to be dry, though a sprinkling of rain fell after the chequered flag, with wet conditions predicted over the course of the weekend but never really materialising when cars were actually on track from Friday onwards.

This weekend, a similar scenario is currently predicted where rain could well hit but, equally, could well pass us by over the entirety of the event.

Friday currently boasts around a 60% chance of rain and the same goes for Saturday afternoon, though the temperature is expected to be a little higher for qualifying than on Friday for FP1 and FP2.

It will stay just as warm for Sunday but, brace yourselves, the rain possibility is currently at 70% for the afternoon which, naturally, could shake things up at the Red Bull Ring.

Of course, we won't hold our breath as whenever rain is predicted for a race it's usually bone dry but, even so, we can live in hope for even more excitement!

News Now - Sport News