Sheffield Wednesday news: Encouraging financial update emerges ahead of upcoming campaign

It has been a rollercoaster of a year for everyone associated with Sheffield Wednesday as they have created headlines both on and off the pitch for all the wrong reasons.

An inability to put together a consistent run of the results in the Championship last season eventually culminated in the club suffering relegation to the third-tier of English football.

Meanwhile, a failure to pay their players on time for the month of April led to individuals threatening to hand in their notices.

Wednesday's breach of Financial Fair Play rules last year resulted in them being deducted six points which ultimately sealed their fate in the Championship.

With his side currently under a transfer embargo, Owls manager Darren Moore's plans in terms of recruitment are limited as he is unable to fork out fees for players.

Therefore, in order to bolster his squad this summer, the 47-year-old will need to look towards the free-agent market for inspiration whilst a number of loan moves may also be in on the cards.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, an encouraging financial update has surfaced at Hillsborough.

According to the Sheffield Star, Wednesday's current players have now been paid the wages that they were owed.

Whilst Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri will still need to resolve the issue that has led to his club's embargo in the coming weeks, it is understood that this particular update may help Moore in his quest to secure the services of some fresh faces.

With Wednesday set to face Celtic in their first pre-season friendly next week, it will be intriguing to see who will feature for the club in this particular fixture.

The Owls' decision to part ways with a host of players earlier this year could pave the way for some of their academy graduates to stake a claim ahead of the 2021/22 season.

1 of 12 Which of the following Football League teams has never won the FA Cup? Derby County Nottingham Forest Reading Bolton Wanderers

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whereas it is safe to say that Wednesday have yet to resolve all of their financial issues, this particular update should provide their supporters with some encouragement.

If Chansiri is able to lift the club's current embargo in the coming weeks, the Owls will be free to pursue a host of different targets.

Having led Doncaster Rovers to a relative amount of success in this division during his recent spell at the Keepmoat Stadium, Moore will be confident in his ability to transform Wednesday's fortunes.

Providing that the Owls boss is able to nail his recruitment, there is no reason why he cannot guide his side to a barnstorming start to the upcoming campaign.

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Chelsea lining up summer swoop for Barcelona midfielder

News Now - Sport News