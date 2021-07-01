England fans are on top of the world after Tuesday's historic win over Germany.

England reach the quarter-finals

With the Three Lions having landed on the more favourable side of Euro 2020's knockout tree, there was a quiet understanding that overcoming the Germans could pave a tantalising route to the final.

It's important not to put the cart before the horse because anything can happen in football, but there's no denying that England have struck it lucky when it comes to their potential opponents.

Gareth Southgate will lead his troops out against little-fancied Ukraine in the quarter-finals before a potential showdown with Denmark or Czech Republic under the Wembley arch next week.

Is it coming home?

Possible opponents in the final look a little more daunting, but England can at least reassure themselves that both the reigning world and European champions have been eliminated.

So, the moral of the story is that England potentially have the best chance of conquering the continent we might see in a generation, particularly with most games being played at Wembley.

And the chants of 'It's coming home' clearly haven't been lost on the bookmakers because many of the biggest brands in Britain are now tipping England as favourites to go all the way this summer.

England: Favourites to win Euro 2020

We looked at Paddy Power's odds for the tournament before a ball was kicked and even then, the Three Lions were being fancied as the most likely team to lift the Henri Delaunay Trophy.

And now that Germany have been put to the sword, England have strengthened their position at the top of the tree with their odds growing from 4/1 to 15/8 at the time of writing.

It's both an exciting and intimidating position for England to occupy, but how exactly do the chasing pack stack up against them? Well, be sure to find out by perusing the full odds down below:

8. Ukraine - 35/1

7. Switzerland - 25/1

6. Czech Republic - 25/1

5. Denmark - 9/1

4. Belgium - 13/2

3. Italy - 4/1

2. Spain - 16/5

1. England - 15/8

England's tantalising route to the final

It's coming home, it's coming, football's coming home. Right? Right???

Ok, let's get one thing straight: England are by no means out of the woods yet and just because we have an easier route to the final than we could possibly have imagined, that doesn't make it easy.

Ukraine have jangled the nerves of Sweden and the Netherlands throughout the tournament and stranger things have happened than Andriy Shevchenko spoiling the party in Rome.

And with Denmark fancied to overcome the Czech Republic, England would face a monumental battle against a unit with unbelievable team spirit even if they do return to Wembley for the semis.

In other words, let's calm down for a second and breathe in the Germany victory, but if you really, really can't, then maybe just whisper that we've got a fantastic chance of making it to the final. Hehe.

