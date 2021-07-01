Floyd Mayweather has said that he will give Errol Spence Jr some tips on how to defeat Manny Pacquiao when the two go head-to-head next month.

Spence will have to defend his WBC and IBF welterweight titles as he takes on one of the greatest fighters of all time on August 21. Pacquiao has won 62 of his 71 fights so far with his most recent one coming against Keith Thurman in 2019.

Since then, the 42-year-old has been unable to enter the ring due to his commitments as a senator in his native Philippines. However, we will see him back in action as he takes on Spence, who is yet to lose any of his 27 fights.

Mayweather, who previously defeated Pacquiao back in 2015, has often taken digs at his long-time rival and did the same in a recent interview, saying that he has put himself in a position where he doesn't need to fight professionally anymore, unlike his foe, who is still fighting the best of the best.

The 44-year-old has now said that he is willing to give Spence some pointers on how to defeat Pacquiao.

As quoted by the Daily Star, Mayweather said: “Of course, I’m behind Errol Spence 100%. I wanna see Spence win. Actually, I’m going to call him and give him some pointers.

"Pacquiao, he has to fight but I don’t, I put myself in a position where I don’t have to fight anymore. I’m financially set, and I want to make everybody hear this. You’re going to hear a lot of people say ‘Floyd needed to do this’, no, I’m well off.”

Pacquiao didn't hold back and claimed on the Power and Play Show that he fights for passion, unlike others who fight non-boxers for money, a statement that looked like a thinly-veiled dig at Mayweather for taking on Logan Paul in a recent exhibition match.

The fight between Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr is certainly one that many will be looking forward to and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

