Andy Murray, Serena Williams: Video resurfaces of Brit calling out sexism at Wimbledon

A video showing tennis icon Andy Murray calling out sexism during a Wimbledon press conference has resurfaced online once more.

In a clip posted on TikTok, the British star can be seen taking part in media duties following his quarter-final defeat to America’s Sam Querrey in 2017.

A reporter addresses the two-time Wimbledon champion and affirms that Querrey is “the first US player to reach a major semi-final since 2009”, to which Murray responds: “male player.”

The three-time major winner was referring to the success of multiple US women since 2009, including the likes of Serena Williams, who has won 12 Grand Slam titles in this period.

The journalist recognised his error and Murray did not dwell on the issue further, but the 34-year-old still received widespread praise online for addressing what was perceived by many to be ‘casual sexism’.

Murray’s mother, Judy, took to social media to praise her son, tweeting: “that’s my boy.”

Similarly, 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams later said: “I don’t think there’s a woman player and there shouldn't be a female athlete that is not totally supportive of Andy Murray.”

It’s not the first time the British legend has called out sexism either. After the Scot won Olympic gold for the second time in Rio de Janeiro, BBC host John Inverdale congratulated Murray on becoming “the first person ever to win two Olympic tennis gold medals.” The former world number one shot back instantly by reminding Inverdale that “Venus and Serena [Williams] have won about four each.”

Indeed, Murray’s support did not go unnoticed by Serena herself. Speaking on her admiration for the Briton the 39-year-old stressed: “That’s who he is and one thing we love about him. He has such a wonderful mother who has been such a strong figure in his life and he’s done so much for us on tour. We love you, Andy Murray.”

The pair have struck up a close friendship over the years and even played in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon together back in 2019. While they won their first two matches comfortably in straight sets, they were beaten by number one seeds Nicole Melichar and Bruno Soares in the last 16.

This year, Murray is back playing in the Men’s Singles for the first time since 2017. So far, he has seen off 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili and Germany’s Oscar Otte in a five-set epic.

Next up is Canada’s Denis Shapovalov in the third round on Friday.

