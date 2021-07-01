The New Day, The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz, DX: WWE's greatest ever tag teams
Whilst the European Championships may be taking all the sporting headlines currently, the world of wrestling continues to provide entertaining drama.
Because of this, WWE have decided to take a look at the greatest tag teams in the company's history.
In a network special series, they named and ranked 50 of the greatest partnerships to ever step foot inside the squared circle.
After the final bunch of tag teams were revealed recently, here is the list in full, counting down from 50 to 1!
50-31
50. The Bushwhackers
49. Too Cool
48. The Quebecers
47. Smoking Gunns
46. Strikeforce
45. The Headshrinkers
44. Kane & X-PAC
43. Batista & Ric Flair
42. MNM
41. Nasty Boys
40. Rated RKO
39. Paul London and Brian Kendrick
38. DIY
37. World’s Greatest Tag Team
36. Money Inc.
35. Chris Jericho and The Big Show
34. Natural Disasters
33. The Street Profits
32. Jack and Gerald Brisco
31. The Bludgeon Brothers/Luke Harper and Erick Rowan
50-31 Summary
WWE's 50-31 consist of a number of high-profile names from both past and present.
Among the group is Canadian duo John Tenta and Fred Ottman of The Natural Disasters. Known for their rather large physiques, their feud with The Road Warriors has provided plenty of entertainment over the years.
Ranking 35th on WWE's list is the combination of Chris Jericho and The Big Show. The 'Jeri-Show' debuted in July 2009 and were named Tag Team of the Year in the Slammy Awards in the same year.
30-11
30. British Bulldog and Owen Hart
29. John Morrison and The Miz
28. The Bar
27. Team Hell No
26. Nikolai Volkoff and The Iron Sheik
25. Los Guerreros
24. The APA
23. The Blackjacks
22. The Shield
21. DX (Shawn Michaels and Triple H)
20. The Undisputed Era
19. The Soul Patrol (Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas)
18. Professor Toru Tanaka and Mr. Fuji
17. The Steiner Brothers
16. The Rock N’ Sock Connection
15. The Wild Samoans
14. The Rockers
13. The Mega Powers
12. The Valiant Brothers
11. Demolition
30-11 Summary
The tag-teaming brotherly duo of Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner make it into WWE's top 50 at 17th.
Having started off as amateurs, the Michigan-born duo competed in various promotions including Extreme Championship Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, World Championship Wrestling and the World Wrestling Federation, as they won 11 tag team championships before disbanding in 1998.
The Steiner Brothers reunited in the early 2000s. They were the first tag team to hold the WWF World Tag Tag Team Championship, WCW World Tag Team Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championship.
10-1
10. The British Bulldogs
9. The Brothers of Destruction
8. The New Age Outlaws
7. The Usos
6. The Legion of Doom
5. The Dudley Boyz
4. Edge & Christian
3. Hart Foundation
2. The Hardy Boyz
1. The New Day
10-1 Summary
It is no surprise to see who has been included in the top three of WWE's top 50 greatest tag teams.
On numerous occasions, The Hardy Boyz have shown their level of quality, being active across 1993-2002, 2006-2011, 2014-2017 and 2019-2021.
Their positional ranking is truly deserved having been the only team to have held the WWE/World, WCW, TNA, ROH, RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
Sat atop the rankings, however, is of course The New Day.
Sat atop the rankings, however, is of course The New Day.

Enjoying a seven-year career, Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods are perhaps a more controversial pick, but you simply cannot question the success they've had in recent years.