Whilst the European Championships may be taking all the sporting headlines currently, the world of wrestling continues to provide entertaining drama.

Because of this, WWE have decided to take a look at the greatest tag teams in the company's history.

In a network special series, they named and ranked 50 of the greatest partnerships to ever step foot inside the squared circle.

After the final bunch of tag teams were revealed recently, here is the list in full, counting down from 50 to 1!

50-31

50. The Bushwhackers

49. Too Cool

48. The Quebecers

47. Smoking Gunns

46. Strikeforce

45. The Headshrinkers

44. Kane & X-PAC

43. Batista & Ric Flair

42. MNM

41. Nasty Boys

40. Rated RKO

39. Paul London and Brian Kendrick

38. DIY

37. World’s Greatest Tag Team

36. Money Inc.

35. Chris Jericho and The Big Show

34. Natural Disasters

33. The Street Profits

32. Jack and Gerald Brisco

31. The Bludgeon Brothers/Luke Harper and Erick Rowan

50-31 Summary

WWE's 50-31 consist of a number of high-profile names from both past and present.

Among the group is Canadian duo John Tenta and Fred Ottman of The Natural Disasters. Known for their rather large physiques, their feud with The Road Warriors has provided plenty of entertainment over the years.

Ranking 35th on WWE's list is the combination of Chris Jericho and The Big Show. The 'Jeri-Show' debuted in July 2009 and were named Tag Team of the Year in the Slammy Awards in the same year.

30-11

30. British Bulldog and Owen Hart

29. John Morrison and The Miz

28. The Bar

27. Team Hell No

26. Nikolai Volkoff and The Iron Sheik

25. Los Guerreros

24. The APA

23. The Blackjacks

22. The Shield

21. DX (Shawn Michaels and Triple H)

20. The Undisputed Era

19. The Soul Patrol (Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas)

18. Professor Toru Tanaka and Mr. Fuji

17. The Steiner Brothers

16. The Rock N’ Sock Connection

15. The Wild Samoans

14. The Rockers

13. The Mega Powers

12. The Valiant Brothers

11. Demolition

30-11 Summary

The tag-teaming brotherly duo of Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner make it into WWE's top 50 at 17th.

Having started off as amateurs, the Michigan-born duo competed in various promotions including Extreme Championship Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, World Championship Wrestling and the World Wrestling Federation, as they won 11 tag team championships before disbanding in 1998.

The Steiner Brothers reunited in the early 2000s. They were the first tag team to hold the WWF World Tag Tag Team Championship, WCW World Tag Team Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championship.

10-1

10. The British Bulldogs

9. The Brothers of Destruction

8. The New Age Outlaws

7. The Usos

6. The Legion of Doom

5. The Dudley Boyz

4. Edge & Christian

3. Hart Foundation

2. The Hardy Boyz

1. The New Day

10-1 Summary

It is no surprise to see who has been included in the top three of WWE's top 50 greatest tag teams.

On numerous occasions, The Hardy Boyz have shown their level of quality, being active across 1993-2002, 2006-2011, 2014-2017 and 2019-2021.

Their positional ranking is truly deserved having been the only team to have held the WWE/World, WCW, TNA, ROH, RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Sat atop the rankings, however, is of course The New Day.

Enjoying a seven-year career, Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods are perhaps a more controversial pick, but you simply cannot question the success they've had in recent years.

