Kimi Raikkonen's future in Formula 1 past the end of this season is far from certain as things stand, with noises coming out of Alfa Romeo suggesting that they do not yet know what the Finn wants to do once 2021 is up.

The 2007 World Champion has earned a cult following during his time in the sport for the way he goes about his business and often aims to avoid doing anything other than driving when a Grand Prix weekend is upon us.

Indeed, it's obvious he has no interest in all the politics and speculation that rumbles on around the sport, having said so enough times in his career, and he's regularly undertaken one-year deals throughout his time on the grid as he sees little point in looking past the end of the current season.

That's the case with Alfa Romeo, then, but with him now in his 40s, the chances are growing that he will retire sooner rather than later and, as yet, we don't know whether he'll be on the grid for F1's new era in 2022.

Indeed, his team is unaware of his thought process right now as well:

“I don’t know what his plans are and I cannot speak for him,” Alfa Romeo engineering chief Xevi Pujolar said, as quoted by Grandpx.news.

“But at the moment he has no problem with motivation, he works well with the team, and last week he did a great job in the race.”

Certainly, his race-craft remains strong and he's put in a number of decent displays this year.

If the passion still burns bright within the Iceman, there's no reason why he won't sign a new deal for 2022.

