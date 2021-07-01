FIFA 22: Wrexham and Sutton United leaked as two new teams

FIFA 22 will include non-league side Wrexham and League Two newbies Sutton United as two of various new teams to be added to the series, according to leaks.

With the real-life 2020/21 campaign now over, many segments of the gaming community have now switched their focus to what they can expect from the latest chapter of EA's phenomenally successful virtual football franchise.

While the game's developers have kept unusually quiet regarding new content at this stage, notorious leakers and game information experts have been scouring the depths of the world wide web to uncover details about the game itself.

Because of this, we now know that National League side Wrexham and League Two new boys Sutton United are likely to be included along with a number of other sides.

As one of the oldest clubs in the pyramid and playing their games out of the Racecourse Ground in North Wales, the Red Dragons were recently taken over by Hollywood movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in what was a surprising move, to say the least.

Sutton United, also known as "The Amber and Chocolates" and The Us", secured promotion back to the football league for the first time in their 123-year history after winning the National League title during the 2020/21 season, earning themselves a ticket into the FIFA series.

FIFA 22 New Teams

Thanks to FutWatch on Twitter (via Dexerto), we got an early glimpse of what new sides will be added to FIFA 22, as well as Wrexham and Sutton United.

Here are the new teams that will be involved in the latest game:

Go Ahead Eagles

Apoel FC

G.D. Estoril Praia

Altay SK

Adana Demirspor

FC U Craiova 1948

FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin

Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio

Iperzola

FC Presnya Moscow

CIS national football team

ATK Football Club

Concordia Knurow

Real Tamale United

AS Dragons FC de l’Ouémé

RC Paris

B. Dortmund II

SC Freiburg II

Sutton United

Radomiak Radom

SC Toulon

FC Vizela

FC Mulhouse

Giresunspor

Hangzhou Greentown

Varese

Viareggio

GKS Tychy

Termalica

Arouca

Quevilly Rouen

Al Tai

Tampa Bay Rowdies

RFC Seraing

Itagui Leones FC

CS Mioveni

Viborg FF

Austria Klagenfurt

Ferencvarosi TC

Wrexham AFC

N.E.C.

Union SG

Hajduk Split

FC Rapid 1923

Grasshopper Club

As you can see Serie A side Atalanta are included here but we expect them to be named differently after losing exclusivity rights to their key competitors in the market.

We are expecting plenty more content to be announced over the coming months with EA preparing their first full release for next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Exciting times ahead.

