FIFA 22: Wrexham and Sutton United leaked as two new teams
FIFA 22 will include non-league side Wrexham and League Two newbies Sutton United as two of various new teams to be added to the series, according to leaks.
With the real-life 2020/21 campaign now over, many segments of the gaming community have now switched their focus to what they can expect from the latest chapter of EA's phenomenally successful virtual football franchise.
While the game's developers have kept unusually quiet regarding new content at this stage, notorious leakers and game information experts have been scouring the depths of the world wide web to uncover details about the game itself.
Because of this, we now know that National League side Wrexham and League Two new boys Sutton United are likely to be included along with a number of other sides.
As one of the oldest clubs in the pyramid and playing their games out of the Racecourse Ground in North Wales, the Red Dragons were recently taken over by Hollywood movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in what was a surprising move, to say the least.
Sutton United, also known as "The Amber and Chocolates" and The Us", secured promotion back to the football league for the first time in their 123-year history after winning the National League title during the 2020/21 season, earning themselves a ticket into the FIFA series.
FIFA 22 New Teams
Thanks to FutWatch on Twitter (via Dexerto), we got an early glimpse of what new sides will be added to FIFA 22, as well as Wrexham and Sutton United.
Here are the new teams that will be involved in the latest game:
- Go Ahead Eagles
- Apoel FC
- G.D. Estoril Praia
- Altay SK
- Adana Demirspor
- FC U Craiova 1948
- FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin
- Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio
- Iperzola
- FC Presnya Moscow
- CIS national football team
- ATK Football Club
- Concordia Knurow
- Real Tamale United
- AS Dragons FC de l’Ouémé
- RC Paris
- B. Dortmund II
- SC Freiburg II
- Sutton United
- Radomiak Radom
- SC Toulon
- FC Vizela
- FC Mulhouse
- Giresunspor
- Hangzhou Greentown
- Varese
- Viareggio
- GKS Tychy
- Termalica
- Arouca
- Quevilly Rouen
- Al Tai
- Tampa Bay Rowdies
- RFC Seraing
- Itagui Leones FC
- CS Mioveni
- Viborg FF
- Austria Klagenfurt
- Ferencvarosi TC
- Wrexham AFC
- N.E.C.
- Union SG
- Hajduk Split
- FC Rapid 1923
- Grasshopper Club
As you can see Serie A side Atalanta are included here but we expect them to be named differently after losing exclusivity rights to their key competitors in the market.
We are expecting plenty more content to be announced over the coming months with EA preparing their first full release for next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Exciting times ahead.
