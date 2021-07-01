Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has predicted more dominance from his team and Max Verstappen this weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix, in what will be a worrying prediction for Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton fans.

The Dutchman is now 18 points clear in the Drivers' standings and, though there is obviously a long way to go in the title race, it is clear that he and his Red Bull team are looking the strongest package on the grid right now.

Indeed, last weekend's Styrian Grand Prix never looked out of their control as Verstappen kept Hamilton at arm's length to cruise home and, with us set for another go around the Red Bull Ring this weekend, Marko is predicting a similar result for his team and, potentially, one that's even more dominant:

"The circuit will stay the same and the cars will stay the same. The only thing that will change is the tyres. So I expect we can show the same dominance again, or maybe even more, with the softer tyres,'' Marko told ServusTV.

A worry for Mercedes and Hamilton fans, then, but, as mentioned, the season is a long one and the Silver Arrows will surely have their moments on top before the campaign is out.

Indeed, we head to Silverstone in just over two weeks from now and Marko admits that the British Grand Prix could be one that favours the reigning champs:

"There are circuits where Mercedes will be strong again. I am afraid Silverstone is one of those circuits. The goal for us is to build up a margin for the races where we can't win, and then take a two spot there a la Hamilton. That will continue to the end. We're still a long way from predicting the world title."

Certainly, the twists and turns will keep on coming this season in Formula 1 and there's clearly a good chance this campaign goes right to the wire.

