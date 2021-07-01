Olivia Moultrie: What is the story of the youngest ever NWSL professional player?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Olivia Moultrie has made history by becoming the youngest ever player to sign a professional contract in the National Women's Soccer League.

The 15-year-old has penned a three-year deal with Portland Thorns, marking a huge milestone not just in her own career, but in the NWSL's timeline.

However, it's not been a smooth ride for Moultrie, whose bid to turn professional looked in doubt earlier this year. Here's a look at the timeline leading up to today...

NWSL minimum age cap

Prior to signing her first professional deal, Moultrie was told she had to wait until she was 18 before she could become a full-time NWSL professional. The league was strict on its age rules, which would normally leave youngsters feeling deflated and above all, defeated. But Moultrie was determined to fight her corner.

The teen filed a federal antitrust lawsuit in April to appeal against the league's age restrictions. A month later, a court ruled in favour of Moultrie, stating the NWSL failed to persuasively offer "legitimate procompetitive justification for treating young women who want an opportunity to play professional soccer differently than young men."

Already a professional

Despite paperwork stating she only became a professional in July 2021, Moultrie has been carrying herself as a professional for years.

In 2019, when she was just 13, she signed a nine-year endorsement deal with Nike. She has also been training with the Portland Thorns first team in the lead up to her green light to actually compete in the NWSL.

What has been the reaction?

For Moultrie and everyone at Portland, this has been a long time coming.

Head coach Mark Parsons said of the deal: "This step is very important for Olivia. For this club to have the commitment and vision to sign a young, talented player that we really believe in is immense."

The support Moultrie has received has not been limited to just Thorns fans. Women's football fans in general are delighted to see the hard work of such a young, promising talent finally paying off.

In response to the club's official announcement, one supporter replied: "She deserves it, congratulations Olivia," while another is eager to see her "rip the league up."

Many fans are also keen to know whether she will see much action this season and are hoping she will feature in Portland's upcoming clashes against Racing Louisville and Gotham FC respectively.

