Watford transfer news: 15-cap international linked with exit as Spanish side eye swoop

Following a remarkable run of form in the Championship earlier this year which culminated in promotion to the Premier League, it will be intriguing to see whether Watford are able to push on under the guidance of manager Xisco Munoz next season.

The 40-year-old has already decided to put his own stamp on the Hornets' squad by securing the services of six new players as Danny Rose, Ashley Fletcher, Mattie Pollock, Kwadwo Baah, Imran Louza and Emmanuel Dennis will all be looking to make an impact later this year.

Meanwhile, Watford have parted ways with several individuals who ultimately failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the second-tier.

Considering that there is a great deal of competition for the striker position at Vicarage Road, Munoz may need to make a decision regarding the future of the one of the club's outcasts in the coming weeks.

Since joining Watford in 2016 for a fee believed to be in the region of £9.54m, Adalberto Penaranda has struggled to make any inroads on the club's starting eleven.

Yet to make a league appearance for the Hornets, the forward has been loaned out by the club on five occasions.

Having recently returned to Watford following a stint with Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia, Penaranda is now reportedly attracting interest from Spanish side Las Palmas.

According to Entrenadoresfutbol (as cited by Sport Witness), the Segunda Division outfit are keen to bolster their attacking options this summer by sealing a deal for the forward.

Whether Las Palmas are willing to pursue a permanent move is yet to be seen as Watford may be seeking a considerable fee for Penaranda due to the fact that his current deal runs until 2023.

The 24-year-old, who has been capped on 15 occasions at international level by Venezuela, is certainly no stranger to Spanish football.

During his career to date, Penaranda has provided nine direct goal contributions in 39 La Liga appearances and thus ought to be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in a lower division.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With there being no guarantee that Penaranda will be able to move up the pecking order at Watford next season, it could be argued that the club loaning him out again this summer.

Despite paying a considerable amount of money to secure the forward's services, the Hornets have only witnessed glimpses of his talent in recent years as he has netted two goals in four appearances for the club.

If Las Palmas are indeed interested in signing Penaranda, Watford may find it beneficial to hold talks with the Spanish side over a switch as a temporary move as a move to this club could aide the forward's development.

However, if the former Udinese man is not part of Munoz's plans for the future, it wouldn't be at all surprising if a permanent exit is on the cards.

