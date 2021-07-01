Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: What Is The Release Date?

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 is nearly half way complete, which means that the Season 4 Reloaded update will be on the way soon and we have all the information you need to know about the release date.

A mid-season update is always something that is welcomed by the Gaming community. Not only does it have the potential to produce new content for fans, but it can also be a good time to sort out bug fixes and overpowered weapons.

Many players are enjoying this current season 4, but some minor updates, like nerfs and buffs, and possibly some new content, like new game modes, would keep them all entertained.

We are already a few weeks into the season, so this mid-season update will be on its way very soon.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Release Date

The Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Update is expected to come out mid-way through the season. With the Season due to end around August time. This is something we know due to the expiry date of the current battle pass.

Therefore, the mid-season update is due to arrive around July 13th-16th. We will provide you with the official date when it is confirmed.

This means that players don’t have long to wait at all, and this is very exciting for the Call of Duty community.

Before it is released, there will be a lot of information revealed about what to expect, and if it's anything like the Season 3 Reloaded update, which saw the huge 1980’s action movies event come to Verdansk, then we are in for a huge treat.

