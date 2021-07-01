Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We are by no means sporting experts, but we believe training for the Olympics is probably quite difficult to do - it's probably even more difficult when you are 18 weeks pregnant, as Lindsay Flach found out.

All across the world, sportsmen and women are hitting the peaks of their training regimes in order to qualify and prepare for this summer's Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

In order to qualify, competitors must go through several rounds of trials before finally being selected.

One American, however, has gone viral on social media for her determination to make it onto Team USA for the heptathlon - a notoriously draining 10-sport discipline - whilst being 18 weeks pregnant.

Sharing a post on her Instagram, Flach said: "3rd Olympic Trials. This one looks a little bit different. 'Every story has an end but in life every end is a new beginning'. The secret is no secret anymore."

This is the third time she has tried to compete in the Olympics after aiming for the 2012 and 2016 squads. We think this one may be a bit more memorable, however.

Her hard work and determination rightly resulted in praise and congratulations on social media.

One woman who could partially relate to Flach, said: "As someone that is 21 weeks pregnant and gets winded walking up the stairs - I am in AWE of you! Literally AMAZING!"

Another said: "I'm 18 weeks tomorrow! Thanks for providing today's workout inspiration! Gotta keep moving. Best wishes!"

Social media users called her a "bada**" and a "great role model" as she proved that anything is possible - even competing in Olympic trials whilst pregnant.

Whilst she was understandably unable to perform at the peak of her form, Flach was keen on giving it one last shot.

She took a number of precautions in order to look after the welfare of herself and her baby, including modifying steps for the hurdles to ensure she wouldn't fall.

She cleared only one height in the high jump to ensure she didn't hurt herself. She ran just the first 100 metres of the 800-metre event to avoid forcing herself too far in the intense Eugene, Oregan heat. And she made just one attempt each in the shot put and long jump.

We take our hat off to you, Lindsay. Well played!

