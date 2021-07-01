Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats eyeing up swoop for 31-year-old Championship forward

Sunderland's hopes of finally securing a return to the Championship next year could be dashed this summer if they fail to get their recruitment spot on during the current transfer window.

Whereas the Black Cats are currently able to call upon the services of Aiden McGeady, Bailey Wright and Lynden Gooch, manager Lee Johnson will need to add a host of fresh faces to his squad following the departures of a host of players.

Particularly short of options up-front after Charlie Wyke officially became a free-agent yesterday following the expiry of his contract at the Stadium of Light, it will be intriguing to see what approach Sunderland take when it comes to addressing this issue.

Whilst Johnson will be tempted to splash the cash on an individual who knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods at this level, he may also seek solace in the form of the loan market.

One of the players who has recently emerged as a potential target for Sunderland is Stoke City forward Sam Vokes.

According to the Daily Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop, the Black Cats are reportedly eyeing a temporary move for the forward who has been capped on 64 occasions at international level by Wales.

However, Johnson is set to have a battle on his hands if he is indeed looking to secure the services of Vokes as Coventry City and Bristol City are both monitoring the forward's situation at the bet365 Stadium.

Despite making 34 appearances for Stoke in all competitions last season, the forward only managed to find the back of the net on one occasion.

Although Vokes' current deal is not set to expire until 2022, the Potters may feel as if it is now time to part ways with the forward.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whereas it is imperative that Sunderland add to their attacking options between now and August, they ought to steer clear of swooping for Vokes.

As well as being extremely poor in-front of goal last season, the forward's overall performances were also extremely disappointing as he averaged an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.25 in the second-tier.

With there being no guarantee that Vokes will be able to step up his performances, Sunderland ought to look elsewhere for a potential replacement for Wyke who netted 30 goals in all competitions during the previous campaign.

If Johnson is able to secure the services of a proven goal-scorer this summer, there is no reason why he cannot guide the Black Cats to a relative amount of success in the third-tier later this year.

