Jadon Sancho: Fabrizio Romano reveals boardroom impact on Man United transfer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has explained how changes behind the scenes at Old Trafford have helped Manchester United's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

What's the latest transfer news on Jadon Sancho?

It was reported on Wednesday evening that United had agreed a fee with Dortmund for Sancho, in what appears to be a major breakthrough in the negotiations between the two clubs.

The Premier League club are believed to be happy to pay €85m (£73m) for the 21-year-old, although the youngster still needs to undergo a medical and agree personal terms with United before the deal is completed.

What did Romano say about how United's internal decision-making has affected this potential transfer?

United tried to sign Sancho last summer but were unsuccessful, as the England international remained at Dortmund for another season.

However, negotiations seem to have gone more smoothly this time around, and Romano believes this is due to United changing some key figures behind the scenes over the past 12 months.

He said on The Here We Go Podcast: "First of all, Manchester United have changed part of their board so now they are faster and the agreement is getting closer also because of this and they don’t want to wait until August or something like this for Jadon Sancho."

It's FINALLY happened! Manchester United reach agreement over Jadon Sancho! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

What changes might Romano be talking about?

Back in March, United appointed John Murtough as their new football director, Matt Judge as Director of Football Negotiations and handed former player Darren Fletcher the position of technical director.

Murtough and Judge have a vast amount of experience, having worked at United since 2013 and 2012, respectively. Furthermore, Fletcher knows how United operate when at their best, as he was at the club in a playing capacity for 15 years, with most of that time being spent under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Murtough, Judge and Fletcher could well have been key influences in making sure that the club did not waste any time in getting the Sancho deal sorted as quickly as possible.

1 of 15 Who did Manchester United lose to on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Manchester City Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur

Which signings will United target next?

It seems that the long-running Sancho transfer saga is almost over but it might only be the start of United's summer spending.

The club have also been linked with teenage midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, plus defenders Raphael Varane, Pau Torres and Jules Kounde.

By getting the signing of Sancho sorted in the coming days, United may give themselves the best part of two months to make a further impact in the transfer market so that they are well-positioned to make a push for the Premier League title in 2021/22.

News Now - Sport News