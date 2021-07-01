FIFA 22: Leaks Reveal New Leagues Coming To Game Including National League

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is being released later this year and new leaks have revealed all the new football leagues that will be coming to the game.

When a new FIFA game comes along, aside from the gameplay changes, the gaming community wants to see new football leagues introduced to the game so that they can play with new teams and players.

There have been quite a few rumours and leaks revealed, including potential information around an Online Career Mode possibly being added to the game.

Aside from leaks, there have also been some confirmed features that will be in the game.

Leak Reveals New Leagues Coming to FIFA 22

Reliable FIFA page FUT Watch, who have nearly 250,000 followers, has revealed this latest leak on Twitter. It is of great reading for the FIFA community as some heavily requested leagues look to be coming to the game, including the National League (the fifth division in England).

The full list of new leagues coming to the game that we know so far are:

National League

Liga Cyprus

Magyar Liga

Liga Columbia

This is great news, and even better news for career mode fans who love to take teams from the lowest possible divisions all the way to the top.

It will add a lot more work and sense of achievement if you could get a team all the way in the fifth division into the Champions League.

Many might want to not get excited and to take this news with a pinch of salt; however, this leak seems to be quite a strong one as FUTWatch are suggesting that the information is in the latest FIFA codes.

Hopefully we will see some more leagues added to the game very soon.

