If you're currently enjoying an endorphin rush following a great gym workout, perhaps now is the time to look away.

It is all because an American powerlifter has just broken the all-time world record for the heaviest bench press in history.

For those not involved in the discipline, bodybuilding and weightlifting can seem a bit of a weird past time to enjoy. For those that are involved, however, it is exciting and exhilarating.

In most sports, world records are broken fairly regularly, whether it be a quickest knockout in boxing or fastest goal in football.

For power lifting, though, there has been one record that has withstood the test of time. That is until now.

Jimmy Kolb has broken the all-time world record for the heaviest bench press by lifting a whopping 508 kilograms (1,120lbs) at the 2021 International Powerlifting Association's Strength Spectacular Powerlifting Championships in Pennsylvania.

Kolb has reportedly been on track to defeat the record having completed a series of challenges at events in the build-up to the event in northeast America.

A video shared on Instagram showed Kolb as he completed the impressive feat and afterwards he paid tribute to all those who supported him on his journey.

He said: "Everyone always gives the lifter the credit when they do something bada**... but I COULD NOT have done what I did yesterday without this family."

He added: "Thank you for not only being my friend, spotter, and team member but for bringing this community together."

"Thank you for being my handlers, hand off crew, and always being there to keep me put together and healthy.

"I love you guys and I'm so proud to call each of you my team mates and friends.

"Thank you for all you do for ME, I only hope to give back to each of you what you give to me."

His 508-kilogram lift means he broke the previous record by around 6.8 kilograms (15lbs).

Open Powerlifting claim he has competed in 29 powerlifting events since turning 18 - winning 21 and being disqualified from eight.

