The European Championships have reached the business end with the final eight gearing up for their monster quarter-final clashes.

Euro 2020 has already played host to massive shocks however, with the Round of 16 in particular providing a number of upsets.

First, the Netherlands were dumped out by the Czech Republic before pre-tournament favourites France blew a two-goal lead against Switzerland to eventually lose via penalties.

Reigning champions Portugal were also given their marching orders while Italy and Spain only just managed to sneak through.

England, meanwhile, sent their ancient rivals Germany packing with a brilliant performance at Wembley as some of Europe's biggest names continued to fall like flies.

It means that every single member of the fabled 'Group of Death' is now out of the Championships.

Ahead of the continental carnival, many were predicting that the eventual winner would come from that particular group with Germany, Portugal, and France all drawn together.

Poor old Hungary were given absolutely no hope of making a dent in a group littered with European superpowers.

It proved to be a far tighter-run thing than anyone could have ever predicted, with Germany on the brink of crashing out at the hands of the Hungarians in the final game.

A return of just two draws by no means tells the story of what was an electrifying campaign for Hungary.

They held the World Champions to a draw before doing the same against Germany.

Since that heater-skelter final round of group stage games all of Germany, France and Portugal have seen their tournaments ended and Hungarian boss Marco Rossi couldn't help but poke fun at the misfortune of his Group F rivals.

Taking to Instagram, Rossi posted an image of Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Neuer all on a beach lugging suitcases behind them.

He simply captioned it: 'See you at the beach'.

Go ahead and pop that straight into the top s***housery drawer.

Normally, the coach of Hungary making fun of three global superstars would feel awfully misplaced but after their performance in group stages, you can hardly begrudge the man a bit of fun.

The quarter-final action gets back underway on Friday as Switzerland take on Spain and Belgium face Italy.

On Saturday, the Czech Republic clash with Denmark before England face the Ukraine in Rome.

