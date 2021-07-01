FIFA 22: Fresh Leaks Reveal New Stadiums Coming To The Game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anticipation is building for the release of FIFA 22 and fresh leaks have revealed the new stadiums that will be coming to the game.

The stadiums are made with the best technology and graphics in order to make them as realistic as possible, and FIFA have done a great job.

Over recent years, we have seen a lot more stadiums brought into the game, and divisions like the Premier League have all of the stadiums in the game.

Features like this have helped FIFA become the best football game on the planet and has even knocked off competition from other football games like Pro Evolution Soccer.

Leaks Confirm New Stadiums Coming To FIFA 22

The leaks in regards to new stadiums have come from Twitter page FUTZONECENTRAL, and they have revealed the new stadiums aren’t just rumours, but instead they have been added to the FIFA database.

The new stadiums coming to FIFA 22 are as follows:

Banc of California Stadium

Estádio da Luz

Estádio do Dragão

Estadio Ramón de Carranza

Schüco Arena

El Sadar

The biggest of these stadiums is believed to be the Estadio Do Dragao. It has a capacity of around 50,000.

This is exciting news, and shows that FIFA is continuing to expand to make sure it is one of the best sporting games around.

Surely though, as we get closer to the release of FIFA 22, there will be even more stadiums added to the game.

FIFA players should be even more excited, as alongside new stadiums, new leagues will be arriving to the game.

Hopefully we find out more information surrounding stadiums sooner rather than later to keep the excitement building for the game.

