Leicester transfer news: Fabrizio Romano says next signing is "a matter of days" away

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Leicester City are working hard to sign a left-back this summer and a deal could be sealed in a matter of days.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Leicester?

As recently reported by Goal, Leicester City have signed RB Salzburg forward Patson Daka for a fee of £23m this summer.

The report claimed that the 22-year-old has secured a five-year contract at the King Power and he has been signed to bolster the Foxes' attacking options ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Zambian forward made 42 appearances for Salzburg this season, scoring 34 goals and registering 12 assists for the Austrian side.

What has Romano said about Leicester’s future signings?

Upon the arrival of Leicester's new signing Daka, Italian journalist Romano claims that the Foxes have set their sights on a new left-back this summer and a deal could be sealed in a matter of days.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “A left back is coming too, it’s just a matter of days. They are really working hard on this.”

Do Leicester need another left-back?

Leicester failed to replace Ben Chilwell last summer following his move to Chelsea for a reported £45.2m fee. The Foxes struggled to find a suitable option on the left side of defence and tried five different players in that position this term.

James Justin featured there most regularly this season, however his mid-season injury forced Brendan Rodgers into a rethink.

The only natural left-back at the club is Luke Thomas. The 20-year-old is very inexperienced and despite making 12 Premier League starts for the Foxes in the 2020/21 campaign, Leicester will need to invest in another option in that position.

Sky Sports confirmed last month that Christian Fuchs has left Leicester to join MLS side Charlotte FC upon the expiry of his contract after seven years of service at the King Power. This would suggest that there is even more of an incentive to sign another left-back.

Have Leicester been linked with any left-backs?

Recent reports from Football Insider claimed that Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand is set to become Leicester's second signing of the summer after beating Arsenal to the defender's signature.

The report suggested that the 31-year-old has agreed a two year contract with the Foxes and Rodgers is a big admirer of the full-back.

According to WhoScored, the Saints defender made 29 appearances in England's top flight this season and averaged 2.1 tackles per game.

Bertrand lifted the Champions League trophy with Chelsea in 2012 and his experience could be a valuable asset to Leicester in the 2021/22 campaign.

