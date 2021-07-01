Man City transfer news: Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Aston Villa star Jack Grealish

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa will try to extend Jack Grealish’s contract, although at the moment there is nothing advanced with either Villa or Manchester City.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Jack Grealish?

Recent reports from the Daily Mail revealed that Man City are confident that a bid of £100m for Grealish would be enough to convince Aston Villa to sell their biggest star this summer.

The report suggests that despite renewing terms with the club last year on a contract worth £125,000 per week, Villa are keen to initiate further talks with the midfielder over an improved deal to ward off interest from Pep Guardiola’s side.

What has Romano said about Grealish to Man City?

Romano claims that Villa will try to extend the 25-year-old’s contract, however negotiations between the two are not at an advanced stage.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “Aston Villa will try to extend his contract, but at the moment there is still nothing advanced on both sides.”

The journalist suggested that talks with Manchester City are also not advanced and the England international will make a decision on his future after the European Championships.

He added, “Neither with Manchester City or Aston Villa. We need to wait a bit, after the Euros he will make a decision.”

How many goals did Grealish assist in the Premier League this season?

The playmaker notched ten Premier League assists this season and also netted six goals for Villa. His assist tally ranked him joint fourth in the division.

According to WhoScored, Grealish was the third best performer in the 2020/21 league campaign with a rating of 7.56. No player in Villa’s squad made more key passes or successful dribbles than the 25-year-old this term as he managed 3.1 and 2.1 per game respectively.

The Villa star was by far the most fouled player in the Premier League this season and his ability to win free kicks was unmatched in England’s top flight. The midfielder was impeded on 4.2 occasions per league game.

Where would Grealish start for Man City?

Throughout the 2020/21 campaign, Grealish predominantly featured on the left-hand side for Villa. However, he also demonstrated that he is comfortable in central areas as an attacking midfielder.

Man City’s most frequently used formation was 4-3-3 this season, which may suggest that Grealish could play on the left wing in place of the 25-year-old’s compatriot Raheem Sterling if he were to join the Manchester outfit.

The winger had an underwhelming campaign by his standards this term and netted ten Premier League goals for City. Should Guardiola replace the 26-year-old it would be a harsh decision and as proven at the Euros this summer, Grealish and Sterling could form a strong partnership in attack.

The pair combined to open the scoring for England against Czech Republic in the groups stages of the Euros, as the Villa man's cross was converted by Sterling.

