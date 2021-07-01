Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We are down to the final eight of the European Championships.

Some huge names have already fallen by the Euro 2020 wayside with France, Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands all crashing out.

The Round of 16 in particular threw up some massive surprises with World Champions France knocked out by Switzerland and the Netherlands sent packing by the Czech Republic.

Having gone two goals ahead, France looked to be cruising before the Swiss roared back into life to force a shootout.

The Germans meanwhile, were soundly beaten by England at Wembley having only just forced their way out of the fabled 'Group of Death'.

The England performance certainly laid down a marker to the rest of the field with the Three Lions well and truly announcing their intentions to steal a march on the title.

After what was a cagey opening 75 minutes, goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane killed off the tie as Gareth Southgate pulled off yet another tactical masterclass.

Sterling's electric form has been the highlight of the summer so far but seeing Kane find the back of the net would've come as a huge relief to England fans.

Kane had been entirely anonymous up until that point in the tournament, giving many of the England faithful sleepless nights.

The joy inside Wembley when he finally made his mark was palpable and now we can only hope that he builds on that goal going forward.

There was, however, one England fan who wasn't best pleased to see the Tottenham legend break his duck.

Footage of AFTV regular and staunch Arsenal fan Lee Judges refusing to celebrate Kane's goal has gone viral in the aftermath of England's win and it's safe to say that it is peak levels of pettiness.

Absolutely astonishing.

We're all for showing some loyalty to your club but the great joy of an England win is the way in which it transcends local rivalries and brings the nation together.

In truth, we find it rather sad that Judges found no happiness in one of the most historic moments in English football.

Poor Lee might not want to watch the rest of the tournament if Kane really clicks into gear.

For now, Southgate and co. will be focussing on their quarter-final clash with Ukraine on Saturday night.

A spot in the final four beckons, but there is still plenty of work to be done.

