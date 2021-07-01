Wembley Euro 2020 Final: Where can I buy tickets?

The Euro 2020 Final will be the showpiece fixture of the summer and tickets are currently like gold dust.

Travel uncertainties had potentially put fan attendance in jeopardy following various regulations and restrictions regarding fans moving to and from the UK, with the European Championship currently in a host of cities across the continent.

As the Euros heads into its latter stages, any of the teams left in the running have a chance of making the all-important finale at the home of English football, Wembley Stadium.

Held under its famous arch, both semi-finals will also take place in the North London arena, which holds the largest capacity out of all the stadia selected with 90,000 seats.

But with the coronavirus pandemic making the current regulations uncertain at this stage, many will be wondering if tickets are still available for the final and how you can get your hands on one.

Where can I buy Euro 2020 Final tickets?

Well, the good news is that, yes, tickets are still available for the Euro 2020 Final. UEFA themselves confirmed this and stated on their official website that fans are still able to attend the three remaining matches of the competition, including the final.

UEFA have published the only restriction in place regarding purchasing tickets:

To buy tickets, you will need to live in the common travel area (United Kingdom, Ireland, Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey).

However, the governing body have stressed that those travelling to Wembley must refer to COVID-19 measures, travel restrictions and guidelines before purchasing a ticket, which can be done via their official ticketing portal.

Be sure to check up-to-date local government information as well as ensuring you are tested and clear before making your way to the stadium.

