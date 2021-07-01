Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Euro 2020 only has seven games left to play.

Euro 2020's endgame

It's a disheartening fact to say out loud, but just as it feels like yesterday when Italy and Turkey got the tournament underway, it'll feel like only tomorrow when the final comes to a close.

However, we can at least reassure ourselves that although the fixture list is looking skinnier than ever that the matches that still need playing are the most important in the entire tournament.

Besides, football fans will soon learn who out of Belgium, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Denmark, England and Ukraine will replace Portugal as champions of Europe.

Euro 2020's top performers

And although those nerve-wracking games will go a long way towards deciding how Euro 2020 will be remembered, make no mistake that we already have a pretty good overview of the summer.

Take, for example, the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo exited the competition at the round of 16 stage, but might well have bagged himself the Golden Boot already with his haul of five strikes.

The point we're trying to make here is that we could all take a pretty good guess as to whom will take home the biggest individual prizes when the Henri Delaunay Trophy is held aloft on July 11.

And while, yes, that might come in the form of Ronaldo being crowned the top goalscorer, we wanted to widen the net by assessing how the Team of the Tournament might pan out.

Best statistical XI at Euro 2020 so far

To achieve that, we're turning our attention to the statistics and the average match ratings compiled by the data gurus at WhoScored.com.

Averaged out across every single game and based on an array of data sets, it's arguably the closest we can come to objectively ranking players at Euro 2020 - and it helps to answer our question.

That's because we can view what the statistical Team of the Tournament looks like as things stand and there are plenty of interesting selections, so be sure to check out the starting XI down below:

Credit: WhoScored.

Now that, ladies and gentlemen, is a pretty promising endorsement of England's defence.

Stones and Maguire lead the defence

The Three Lions are the only team in the entire tournament who haven't conceded and Maguire, in particular, has really strengthened the back four since returning from injury two games in.

While Tyrone Mings certainly gave a good account of himself, there's no denying that Gareth Southgate's men are much stronger for having Maguire and Stones in the heart of the defence.

And it's credit to both of the Manchester-based players that they are the top-performing centre-backs in the competition, finding themselves alongside the likes of Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne.

Whether that trajectory will continue all the way to the final remains to be seen, but make no mistake that England are leaving their impact on the tournament...

