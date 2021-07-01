Lionel Messi: Fabrizio Romano update as Barcelona contract officially ends

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona feel totally under control regarding Lionel Messi's contract situation as the club have an agreement in principle with the Argentine.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Lionel Messi?

Messi is currently out of contract at Barcelona after his deal expired on Wednesday, however according to recent reports from Sky Sports, the Argentine is in advanced talks to renew terms with the club.

The report suggested that both parties are negotiating towards an agreement for a two year extension, although there are important details yet to be agreed.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Messi?

Romano reveals that Barcelona feel the situation regarding Messi's contract is under control and the journalist expects the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to stay at the Camp Nou.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “Of course the news is Lionel Messi is a free agent, but it’s not FIFA, it’s real life. So Barcelona are controlling the situation of Lionel Messi. They feel totally under control, so they know that Leo wants to extend."

He added, "They have an agreement in principle with Messi, it’s just a matter of small clauses, they have been working for days on this. I think it’s just a matter of days and it will be announced. Leo Messi will stay at Barcelona, the new contract is almost ready."

How many goals did Messi score this season?

The Argentine had another supremely impressive campaign, as in 47 appearances he netted 38 goals and registered 14 assists for Barcelona this season.

According to WhoScored, Messi was the best performer in La Liga this term with a rating of 8.52 and the website handed the Barcelona forward a staggering 22 man of the match awards.

The 34-year-old showed no signs of slowing down, as he averaged the most successful dribbles of any player in Spain's top flight with 4.5 per game and ended the campaign as the division's top scorer with 30 league goals.

Could this be Messi's final contract at Barcelona?

At the age of 34, it remains to be seen how much longer Messi can perform at such a high level for Barcelona. Depending on the length of his reported contract extension, it may well be the final contract that the Argentine signs with the Catalan outfit.

It is difficult to imagine a Barcelona side without Messi, however as he edges towards the latter stages of his career, his departure becomes a genuine possibility in the coming years.

Sky Sports revealed last month that the forward has had interest from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, and he also wants to one day play in MLS.

