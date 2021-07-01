Aston Villa transfer latest: Fabrizio Romano delivers deflating update

Emile Smith Rowe is still likely to sign a new contract at Arsenal despite interest from Aston Villa, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Smith Rowe?

Aston Villa made two offers to Arsenal for Smith Rowe last month, initially bidding £25m for the youngster before increasing this figure to £30m.

Both proposals were turned down, though, by the Gunners who are currently in talks with Smith Rowe over a new deal to keep him at the Emirates.

What did Romano say about Smith Rowe's current situation?

Romano has stated that his sources are telling him that Smith Rowe is set to sign a new contract at Arsenal to commit his long-term future to the club.

He delivered the update on The Here We Go Podcast, saying: “Aston Villa are trying for Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal but from what I’m told, the player wants to stay. A new contract is ready so they will talk about the final details but Arsenal expect Smith Rowe to sign the new contract in the next weeks so I think it’s a difficult deal for Aston Villa to go for Smith Rowe.”

England FINALLY beat Germany at a major tournament! Check out all the reaction to an incredible result on The Football Terrace...

Is this deflating news for Villa?

It was reported over three weeks ago that Smith Rowe was ready to sign a new deal at Arsenal. Since then, Villa have stepped up their interest in him and put in two official offers. They may have hoped that by showing how keen they were, Smith Rowe might have his head turned.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case, as Romano is claiming that the 20-year-old's position hasn't changed, and that he still plans to remain in the capital moving forwards.

That has to be deflating for Villa, as they consider whether to continue pursuing the attacking midfielder.

1 of 10 Where did Ezri Konsa start his career? Charlton Brentford Leyton Orient Crystal Palace

Who could Villa sign instead?

Their chances of signing Smith Rowe might be looking bleak, but Villa do have plenty of other targets in mind this summer.

The Midlands outfit have been linked with Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham as they look to strengthen their attacking options, while in midfield they are reportedly keen on Southampton duo James Ward-Prowse and Oriol Romeu.

Having already secured the signings of Emiliano Buendia and Ashley Young, the Villans appear to be in no mood to put away their cheque book just yet, and if they can land a couple more of their other targets, this could still turn out to be a very good transfer window for the club.

News Now - Sport News