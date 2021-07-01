Apex Legends Season 10: What is the release time?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The countdown is on for the launch of Apex Legends Season 10 as the developers aim to surprise their loyal fanbase once more.

Legacy, the official name given to Season 9, will be coming to an end soon and the gaming community are beginning to buzz about what Respawn Entertainment have up their sleeve for us next.

So far, the update has gone down remarkably well with players across the globe and the game's developers will add to this as they enter double figures for seasons.

Respawn said they were going to busy and they weren't lying, especially with the introduction of the Genesis Collection Event on top of Legacy, which has really kept gamers occupied in May and June.

While we will inevitably come across sneak peeks ahead of announcements from EA themselves, gamers will be wanting to know what precise time they can start to download Season 10.

What is the Apex Legends Season 10 Release Time?

Unfortunately, the official release time has not yet been confirmed by Respawn or EA at this time.

But we look at previous seasons and releases, the previous content ended the day before the new chapter of the series got underway.

While it is predicted that Season 10 will start on Tuesday 3rd August 2021, we also think that it will be available for players to download at 6 pm BST.

Of course, this is subject to change and we are looking purely based on when Season 9 was launched. But stick with us and we will provide you with all of the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

