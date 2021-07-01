The 50 Best Games Of 2021 According To Their Metacritic Score

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 50 best games of 2021 have been revealed by their metacritic score and we have them all in one place to help you get your gaming fix.

The gaming world has truly evolved over the last decade, and there are thousands out there for players to pick.

This makes it hard sometimes for players to pick what sort of game they want to play, and this list might be ideal to help decide what next game you should buy.

Here are the 50 best video games of 2021 according to their metacritic score.

50. Mushihimesama (Score- 84)

This remake released in June 2021 is available on the Nintendo Switch and just sneaks into the list. It is a vertical shooting game based in a fantasy world.

49. The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark (Score- 84)

This was released for PC gamers in April 2021 and is a fun horror game for all to play.

48. Knockout City (Score- 84)

Only released back in May 2021, the super-fast multiplayer game combines dodgeball with violence.

47. Resident Evil Village (Score- 84)

The latest in the amazing Resident Evil franchise. This latest zombie game was released in May 2021.

46. Subnautica: Below Zero (Score- 84)

Subnautica was released in May 2021 for the Xbox Series X. This game sees players dive into an underwater adventure.

45. Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (Score- 84)

Atelier Ryza 2 was released on PC all the way back in January 26, 2021, and is set three years after Atelier Ryza.

44. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (Score- 84)

The famous skateboard game was released back in June 2021 and players saw the game finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch.

43. Hitman 3 (Score- 84)

Released in January 2021, the third instalment in the Assasin franchise has been a big hit, and is available on the playstation 5.

42. Hitman 3 (Score- 84)

For some reason the PS4 version of the last game in the trilogy ranks higher than the PS5 version.

41. Guilty Gear -Strive- (Score- 85)

A new entry in the Guilty Gear Franchise that was released in June 2021 on the PS4 and is a very enjoyable action game.

40. Guilty Gear -Strive- (Score- 85)

The PC version of the game makes the top 50 as well.

39. Judgement (Score- 85)

Made by the same people who brought the Yakuza series, this action Xbox game released in April 2021 has been highly successful.

38. Dark Deity (Score- 85)

The PC game is a fantasy game which calls for players to join this total war that has destroyed a civilization. It was released in June 2021

37. Control: Ultimate Edition (Score- 85)

This Playstation 5 game sees you become the director of a secret agency in New York. It was released in February 2021

36. Metro Exodus: Complete Edition (Score- 85)

This PC game released in May 2021 is a very thrilling first-person shooter and the third game in the Metro trilogy.

35. Umurangi Generation (Score- 85)

This unique game released for the Nintendo Switch in June 2021 is a first-person photography game in which you earn to unlock lots of lenses and equipment.

34. Chivalry II (Score- 85)

The Playstation 5 game released back in April 2021 takes gamers back to Medieval times for great battles.

33. Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Score- 86)

A PC game released in May 2021, which is part of the great Mass Effect franchise. It includes single-player base content and DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3, plus promo weapons, armors, and packs, and is definitely a must have for fans of the games.

32. Returnal (Score- 86)

The third-person shooter on PS5 released back in April 2021 is unique as the Planet changes every time there is a death.

31. Overboard (Score- 86)

Overboard was released in June 2021 and is a very popular detective game which sees you try to solve murders.

30. Yakuza: Like A Dragon (Score- 86)

The PS5 game released in March 2021, sees you join the adventure with a Yakuza family in Tokyo.

29. Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Score- 86)

For some reason, the PS4 version of the game is higher up the list, possibly due to more people being able to play it on this console.

28. Nioh 2: The Complete Edition (Score- 86)

Nioh 2 was released back in February 2021, and the PC game is a huge hit with the gaming community.

27. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (Score- 86)

This game released in March 2021, saw players become a detective that wakes up in a rundown district.

26. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (Score- 86)

One of the latest games in a classic franchise, this game released in 2021 saw fans enjoy the latest adventures of Crash Bandicoot.

25. There is no game : Wrong dimension (Score- 87)

A very unique game released back in April 2021 saw Nintendo Switch fans go on a comedy adventure.

24. ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights (Score- 87)

The PC game released in June 2021 is a dark fantasy role playing game where you look to find out what has happened in the mysterious kingdom.

23. Hitman 3 (Score- 87)

The Xbox version of this game rates far higher than the version on other consoles- clearly the Xbox community are far more invested.

22. Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Score- 87)

Another game in the Yakuza franchise highlights how enjoyable the games are- this was released in March 2021.

21. Hitman 3 (Score- 87)

Like the Xbox version, the PC version of this game rates far higher than the version on other consoles.

20. The Nioh Collection (Score 88)

The game which has all the Nioh Franchise in one box emphasises how highly rated it is. The Nioh Collection was released in February 2021.

19. Sumire (Score 88)

A game released for the Nintendo Switch in early 2021, Sumire sees players embark on a mysterious journey.

18. Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Score 88)

A unique game, released in 2021 for gamers who like painting, but with a catch, you're a dog with a magic paintbrush.

17. Guilty Gear -Strive- (Score- 88)

The PS5 version of the game makes the top 50 as well, but much higher than the other games.

16. Monster Hunter Rise (Score- 88)

The latest in the Monster Hunter franchise was released in March 2021, but this time for the Nintendo Switch.

15. It Takes Two (Score- 88)

This PC game released in 2021 has one catch, it is a game purely for co-op and this is a big reason as to why it's such a success.

14. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Score- 88)

It wouldn’t be a top 50 without a Final Fantasy game in the mix. The PS5 game was released in June 2021.

13. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Score- 88)

Players were excited when the latest game in this franchise released in 2021, and judging by its position on this list, it did not disappoint.

12. It Takes Two (Score- 88)

The game features again on the list, but clearly more PS5 players enjoyed it than PC.

11. Fez (Score- 88)

The Nintendo Switch game released in April 2021 sees a 2D character in a 3D dimension

10. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (Score- 89)

Clearly PS5 fans had more fun on this game, as it features higher up the list

9. Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Score- 89)

PC players were able to go on a great adventure following the release of this game in June 2021.

8. It Takes Two (Score- 89)

The game features again on the list, but clearly more PS4 players enjoy it rather than PS5 and PC players.

7. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (Score- 89)

This game also was released for the Xbox and received a far higher rating.

6. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Score- 89)

Of course a Super Mario game would make the top 10, and this Super Mario was released in February 2021 for the Switch.

5. It Takes Two (Score- 89)

You might have thought the PS version of this game would have ranked highest, but in fact it's the Xbox version.

4. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (Score- 90)

This game was also released for the Playstation and this is the edition in which it receives its highest rating.

3. Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Score- 90)

The Xbox game was a huge success, and that is why it just makes the top three.

2. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (Score- 97)

Clearly Xbox fans had the most fun on this game, as it features in second on the list and has a huge score.

1. The House in Fata Morgana - Dreams of the Revenants Edition (Score- 98)

In first place is the Nintendo Switch game released in April 2021, which sees players go on a gothic adventure in a spooky mansion.

