McLaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl has said that this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix will be a good opportunity for Daniel Ricciardo to try and improve his qualifying as we head around the Red Bull Ring for the second week straight.

The Austrian Grand Prix follows on from the Styrian Grand Prix this weekend and Ricciardo will be looking for better fortunes.

His qualifying saw him start the race in 13th on Sunday and, though he rose to eighth at one point after a good opening, he fell back out of the points as gremlins scuppered his race at a crucial stage.

McLaren, of course, are locked in a fierce battle with Ferrari for third in the Constructors' standings and, with the Scuderia earning a double points finish last time as only Lando Norris scored for the Woking-based team, Seidl is hoping the Aussie will be able to learn from last weekend's quali to set himself and the team up for their own double top ten this time around:

“Of course he [Ricciardo] was disappointed he couldn’t continue the good development of the last few races," he said to Auto Motor und Sport.

“Just like us, he didn’t expect to have to fight like that in qualifying.

“The fact that we are now driving on the same track again is perfect for his learning process. We can check whether we have drawn the right conclusions.

“Given the battle we are in, both cars have to score points every weekend.”

Formula 1 is a cut-throat business and though Ricciardo couldn't do anything about the technical problems that dogged his race last weekend, he will be urged to get his Saturday performances up to scratch that little bit more to give McLaren a real solid base for races.

He's been looking stronger on Sundays and that's where it counts most of all, of course, so if he can just find that extra tenth or two on a Saturday he'll be right in the mix with the Fezzas - and we all know the talent and skillset he can bring to that battle.

