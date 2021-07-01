July 1 is a significant day in the football calendar.

The first day of July sees a raft of free agents become available on the market, with contracts typically ending on June 30.

Following a lengthy, tumultuous saga, Lionel Messi finds himself on the market and without a professional contract after more than 20 years at Barcelona.

There is an expectation that the Argentine will sign a new deal with the club, but the formalities are yet to take place and his newfound status has sparked plenty of intrigue across the footballing world.

But the beginning of the new calendar year for footballing contracts isn't only significant for those that have seen their deals expire.

It's also a key time for players who have entered the final year of their current deals.

Due to the Bosman ruling, this summer will represent the final opportunity for many clubs to attract fair prices for those players whose deals are expiring in June 2022.

By January their values will have been slashed and clubs from abroad will be free to approach them regarding a pre-contract agreement.

With that in mind, there could be major developments throughout the window concerning a bunch of world-class players who are now into the final year of their contracts.

But which players are approaching the end of their deals and what is their current valuation in the market?

Well, using data provided by Transfermarkt, GIVEMESPORT have listed 20 of the most high-profile players with just one year left to run until they become free agents.

Let's take a look...

1. Kylian Mbappe (Value £144m)

2. Leon Goretzka (£63m)

3. Raphael Varane (£63m)

4. Pedri (£63m)

5. Paul Pogba (£54m)

6. Ansu Fati (£54m)

7. Eduardo Camavinga (£49.5m)

8. Paulo Dybala (£45m)

9. Ousmane Dembele (£45m)

10. Lorenzo Insigne (£43.2m)

11. Cristiano Ronaldo (£40.5m)

12. Marcel Sabitzer (£37.8m)

13. Niklas Sule (£31.5m)

14. John Stones (£27m)

15. Andre Onana (£27m)

16. James Rodriguez (£25.2m)

17. Angel Di Maria (18m)

18. Gareth Bale (£16.2m)

19. Luis Suarez (£13.5m)

20. Cesar Azpilicueta (£11.7m)

