Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is a huge mid-season update coming to the battle royale game and many will be wanting to know the patch notes behind it.

Patch notes provide all of the details surrounding the update including weapon balances, new game modes and map changes.

With the mid-season update being rather large, we expect the patch notes to be in-depth also.

The mid-season event in Season 3 was an action movie heroes event which saw Rambo and John McClane Operators added to the game. Therefore, gamers should be excited for this upcoming update.

Season 4 also saw Red Doors open up in the game to give players a chance to teleport to different places around Verdansk, and it is worth wondering if any new changes will happen to them when the mid-season update arrives.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Patch Notes

For now, the Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch notes are not out, due to the fact that we are only a couple of weeks into the season.

However, the release date of the update is meant to be happening this month so we should expect the patch notes to come out really soon.

When the patch notes do arrive, we will provide all the details they reveal right here. When an update comes along, sometimes all the new content it brings with it is not easy to discover in-game, and this makes it essential to keep an eye out for when the patch notes are released so that you get the best out of Warzone.

It will be hard to top the huge event last season, but it will be interesting to see if the game keeps some Points of Interest, like the huge Skyscraper based off of the one in the first Die Hard movie.

