Daily Digest: Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold wins Tokyo Olympic appeal

In today's news: Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold wins her appeal against International Olympic Committee, Sky Brown is set to become Team GB's youngest ever Olympian and Burnley announce a game-changing partnership with TikTok.

Mandy Bujold wins Olympic appeal

Canadian Boxer Mandy Bujold has won her appeal against the decision to rule her out of competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

The boxing qualifiers in Buenos Aires – initially scheduled in May – were cancelled due to coronavirus regulations, resulting in the International Olympic Committee using a ranking system to determine qualified athletes.

However, due to being on maternity leave, Bujold was unable to compete in the events the ranking system was referring to and therefore missed out on a place at the Games.

The 33-year-old has since appealed against the decision and after success with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, her Tokyo dream is still alive.

Sky Brown and Bombette Martin qualify for Tokyo

Team GB will add two skateboarding youngsters to the roster ahead of the Tokyo Games – Sky Brown and Bombette Martin.

At just 12 years old, Brown will become the youngest British Olympian of all time when she heads to Japan this summer. She earned her spot on the plane based on the world rankings and will be joined by Martin, who is just two years her senior.

Brown suffered a life-threatening injury last year when she fell during training and fractured her skull. Now, just 12 months later, she is ready to make history on the world stage and fly the colours of Great Britain.

Burnley partner with TikTok

Burnley have announced their broadcast partnership with TikTok, which will see the social media giant show all of the Clarets' 2021/22 home matches.

This multi-year agreement is the first of its kind – Burnley will be the first football club to have their games streamed live on TikTok. Additionally, the upcoming campaign will be the first season Burnley will be able to offer live coverage of their fixtures.

"TikTok has become a vibrant hub of sports content in the last two years with football fans, teams and players alike coming to TikTok to share their passion, so we are thrilled to announce this unique partnership with Burnley FC Women," said Arthur Guisasola, Sport TikTok's Strategic Partner Manager.

Barty and Gauff into Wimbledon third round, Svitolina out

World number one Ashleigh Barty sailed into the third round of Wimbledon after a 6-4, 6-3 win over Russia's Anna Blinkova. The Australian was forced to retire from the French Open due to injury, so will be looking to come back fighting and challenge for her first ever title at the All England Club.

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff also booked her place in the next round after a close 6-4, 6-3 win over Elena Vesnina.

Meanwhile, Magda Linette also progresses after eliminating world number five Elina Svitolina. The Pole – ranked 44th in the world – won 6-3, 6-4 across straight sets.

Linette will face Paula Badosa in the third round on Monday while Barty's next opponent is Kateřina Siniaková.

Trio of players depart Man City

Manchester City have announced the departure of Aoife Mannion, Lee Geum-min, and Tyler Toland upon the expiry of their contracts.

Mannion, who joined the club in 2019, made just four appearances in Sky Blue before an ACL injury cut her debut City season short. With the arrival of Lucy Bronze last summer, the former Birmingham star has been muscled out of the first team roster.

Geum-min enjoyed a loan spell with Brighton & Hove Albion last season, netting three goals in 18 appearances.

Similarly, prospect player Toland joined Glasgow City in a temporary move last year and will be looking for a new club ahead of the 2021/22 season.

