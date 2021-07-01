Megan Rapinoe: US star says fiancée Sue Bird could be the best 10 in world football

Megan Rapinoe is one of the finest players to ever grace women’s football. A two-time World Cup winner, a former recipient of the Ballon d’Or and with 177 caps for her country, the US legend remains on par with the world’s best today.

But according to the OL Reign star, her fiancée and Basketball icon Sue Bird could be just as good!

Taking to social media, Rapinoe responded to a post by Arielle Chambers, founder of HighlightHER –– an Instagram account dedicated to showcasing women in sport.

Chambers shared an image of Rapinoe alongside Bird on Twitter as part of a jersey swap series, with the footballer sporting a Seattle Storm top and the Basketball player wearing an OL Reign shirt.

Rapinoe then replied to the tweet by proclaiming: “Sue Bird would be the best 10 in the world. I SAID WHAT I SAID.”

It’s unclear to what extent the US captain is joking, but Bird is said to have been a good footballer when she was younger, as well as a talented tennis player and track runner.

The point guard would certainly have the speed and athleticism for the National Women’s Soccer League as well, standing at five feet and nine inches tall.

That being said, even if the basketball star is good enough to play football, it doesn’t seem like she’ll leave the WNBA any time soon.

The 40-year-old is a four-time WNBA champion, 11-time all-star and is the all-time leader in league assists.

The Storm currently sit second in the Western Conference this season, having won 12 and lost four games so far.

Similarly, Rapinoe is also in the middle of a domestic season for her club, though OL Reign are struggling in ninth place, with just two wins to their name this campaign.

Both players are also set to compete at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Bird has four gold medals already and is vying to become the first player to win five Olympic titles in Basketball, while Rapinoe will be in search of her second, having won gold at London in 2012.

News Now - Sport News