England progressed to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after seeing off Germany on Tuesday evening.

The Three Lions were hoping to beat their fierce rivals in a major tournament for the first time since 2000.

Neither side managed to find the net in the opening 45 minutes.

Harry Maguire should have done better from a corner, while Jordan Pickford produced a crucial save to keep out Timo Werner.

England would finally break the deadlock in the 76th minute through Raheem Sterling.

Harry Kane would then find the back of the net with five minutes remaining to secure England's place in the next round.

England fans up and down the country went wild after Kane found the back of the net.

A few England fans went crazy at a fan park in Berlin, too.

The group of England supporters were surrounded by hundreds of Germany fans.

But they simply couldn't contain themselves when Kane found the back of the net to seal the win for The Three Lions.

Watch the moment below:

Germany fans weren't amused at all with the England fans' actions and that's perhaps understandable.

They threw beer at the set of England fans as they made their feelings clear.

But the group of England fans didn't care. They continued to celebrated before giving some back to the crestfallen German supporters.

You've got to admire their bravery.

England now face Ukraine in their Euro 2020 quarter-final on Saturday evening.

England FINALLY beat Germany at a major tournament! Check out all the reaction to an incredible result on The Football Terrace...

If they emerge victorious in Rome, Gareth Southgate's side will face Denmark or Czech Republic in the last four.

The Three Lions have a great chance of winning their first major title for 55 years.

