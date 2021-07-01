Man United transfer news: Bayern Munich star targeted for summer swoop - The Verdict

Manchester United are eyeing up a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, according to SportBild via The Express.

Pogba has just a year left on his contract at Old Trafford and has been linked with a move away from Manchester this summer.

Meanwhile, Goretzka's contract with Bayern also ends in 2022, and negotiations over a new deal appear to have stalled.

United may try to take advantage of this, as it is understood that they view Goretzka as the ideal replacement for Pogba who has divided opinions during his five-year spell at the club.

Would Goretzka be a good replacement for Pogba at United?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Christy Malyan, Jonathan Gorrie and Joshua Cole give their opinions below...

Sam Brookes

"Pogba was a joy to watch on Monday night for France. Despite ending up on the losing side, he was outstanding against Switzerland, scoring a stunning goal and arguably pulling off the pass of the tournament later in the game.

"However, things just haven't worked out for him at United. He's been played in numerous different positions, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been unable to get the best out of Pogba on a consistent basis.

"I do not necessarily think that Goretzka is a better player than Pogba, but he is a better fit in the current United team. The 6 foot 2 midfielder is a little more responsible from a defensive perspective than the Frenchman, but can also make an impact in the final third as he showed by registering five goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga this year.

"Pogba deserves to go and find a team that suits him, while Goretzka would slot into United's line-up seamlessly to give them a more well-rounded midfield moving forwards."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Absolutely ideal.

"The Bayern Munich star might not have the expansive passing range Pogba boasts but, as a threat from deep, Leon Goretzka has been up there with the best in Europe.

"Indeed, last season, the German international averaged more shots per game than the Frenchman (via WhoScored) and only marginally fewer key passes.

"Defensively, his output far outdid Pogba's too as he produced more tackles and interceptions which, when you consider Goretzka was playing for the dominant team in the division is certainly impressive.

"A big name without being a superstar who could upset the balance, the hard-working German could be a great signing."

Christy Malyan

"Leon Goretzka has always been a talented player but since bulking out last year he's become an even more formidable proposition - not just technically astute but also physically dominant - and that has allowed him to simply out-muscle and outwork his midfield opponents as well as outclass them with the ball.

"Capable of both scoring and providing from midfield with 17 goal involvements this season, I see him as a perfect replacement for Paul Pogba, someone who can go a long way to replicating his offensive output while being more positionally disciplined and tactically dependable.

"As Joachim Lowe argued last year, Goretzka can operate as a 6, 8 or 10 and is blessed with fantastic dynamism, which is exactly what United need right now - someone who can support both Bruno Fernandes in attack but also whoever lines up in holding midfield."

Joshua Cole

“Whereas it would be naïve to suggest that Goretzka does not possess the qualities needed to thrive in the Premier League, Manchester United would be making a major mistake if they spend a considerable fee to secure his services this summer.

“Instead, the Red Devils should be looking to save some money by extending Pogba's stay as he is unquestionably one of the best players in the world when he is performing at his maximum.

“In order to close the gap between themselves and Manchester City, United should be using a significant chunk of their transfer budget to sign a new centre-back as they were only able to keep 13 clean sheets in 38 league games in 2020/21, while City kept 19.

“By drafting in a player who can form a formidable partnership with England international Harry Maguire, the Red Devils could emerge as legitimate contenders for the Premier League title next season.”

