Watford transfer news: Hornets set to make call on forward's future amid Championship interest

Having led the club to a second-place finish in the Championship last season, Watford manager Xisco Munoz now faces the unenviable task of trying to prepare the club for life in the Premier League.

With the Hornets looking to establish themselves as a mainstay at this particular level next season, it is hardly a surprise that they have already decided to make a number of alterations to their squad this summer.

As well as waving goodbye to the likes of Ben Wilmot and Carlos Sanchez, Watford have managed to secure eye-catching moves for Danny Rose, Imran Louza and Emmanuel Dennis.

Despite signing six new players, it would be somewhat of a shock if Munoz doesn't decide to draft in some more fresh faces between now and August.

However, before the Spaniard focuses on incomings, he may have to resolve the future of one of his in-demand players.

According to The Athletic, Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in signing Hornets forward Andre Gray.

It is understood that Watford could be willing to part ways with the 30-year-old whose current deal at Vicarage Road is set to expire next year.

However, any potential move could depend on whether a second-tier side are open to the possibility of paying Gray's wages as he is currently thought to be earning £70,000 per-week.

Since joining the Hornets for a fee believed to be in the region of £18.5m in 2017, the forward has ultimately failed to live up to expectations.

Particularly underwhelming during the previous campaign, Gray only managed to score five goals for Watford in the Championship despite making 30 appearances for the club.

1 of 20 Who won the 2020/21 Premier League title? Liverpool Manchester United Manchester City Chelsea

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whereas there is no doubting Gray's talent, it may be time for the Hornets to cut ties with him this summer following a disappointing spell at Vicarage Road.

Limited to just 15 starts in all competitions last season, the forward could potentially fall further down the pecking order at Watford in the coming months due to the recent arrival of Dennis.

Having only managed to find the back of the net on 14 occasions in the Premier League for Watford in the 83 games that he has played at this level, Gray may struggle to cope with the competitiveness that this particular division is famed for during the upcoming campaign.

Therefore, with Middlesbrough seemingly interested in sealing a deal for the forward, Munoz ought to consider sanctioning Gray's departure as he could use some of the money recuperated from this deal to reinvest in his squad.

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Manchester United lining up summer swoop for Bayern Munich star

News Now - Sport News