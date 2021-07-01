Rangers transfer news: Alfredo Morelos' agent in talks with major club

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The agent of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is meeting with Porto on Thursday, reports A Bola.

What's the latest transfer news involving Alfredo Morelos?

The Portuguese sports site reports that Michael Gorman, the representative of the Rangers forward, is meeting with Porto about the potential transfer of the Colombian from Glasgow to Portugal.

Morelos has been linked with a move to Porto in recent weeks, with an earlier report from A Bola claiming that there was a difference in valuation between the Portuguese giants and Rangers.

Has the player been the subject of transfer bids before?

It is not the first time that Morelos has been linked with a move away from Rangers. Last August the Ibrox outfit turned down a bid of £16.25m from Lille (The Daily Mail via The Herald).

That proved to be a shrewd decision from Rangers, as the Ibrox club roared to the league title with Morelos playing a key part.

How well did Morelos perform this season?

Morelos may not have scored as many goals this season as he did in previous years, but his all round play helped Rangers win the league.

He also found the back of the net against rivals Celtic for the first time, ending the season with two goals against them. All in all, Morelos scored 17 goals in all competitions, including three in the Europa League.

How much money could Rangers get for Morelos?

Transfermarkt value the striker at £10.8m and considering Morelos' quality, he does seem like an eight-figure player.

But having turned down £16.25m from Lyon last summer, you would expect Rangers to demand more than that sum in the current window considering Morelos has since been involved in a title-winning season at Ibrox and they would need significant funds to secure an adequate replacement.

A fee of around £20m seems like the right ballpark - although A Bola believe Rangers would accept as little as €17m (£14.6m). Only time will tell if a team would be willing to pay that amount of money.

However, with Rangers building a team that has recorded one of the best league seasons in the club's history, the Ibrox club won't want to break that side up unless players leave for big money.

As for who could replace Morelos, perhaps Kemar Roofe could be that player. This season he scored 18 goals in 36 games for Rangers, a goal ratio of one in two.

That is a more than decent return, and if Rangers decide not to sign a new striker should Morelos leave, then Roofe could be the man to step up into his boots.

