QPR transfer rumours: Mark Warburton facing battle to seal deal for Championship ace

With Queens Park Rangers looking to push on under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton next season, it is hardly a surprise that they have already made a brisk start to their transfer activity this summer.

Sam Field, Charlie Austin, Andre Dozzell and Jordy de Wijs are all set to line up for the Hoops in the Championship later this year after completing permanent moves.

Meanwhile, QPR have also decided to wave goodbye to Joe Lumley, Paul Smyth, Geoff Cameron, Aramide Oteh and Macauley Bonne who sealed a loan switch to Ipswich Town last month.

Considering that there is still plenty of time left to complete deals before the window shuts, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Warburton opts to add to his squad in the coming weeks.

One of the individuals who has recently been heavily linked with a move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium is Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen.

A report from talkSPORT in June revealed that the Hoops were locked in talks with the Cottagers as they looked to seal a deal for the 30-year-old.

QPR's progress in relation to this move has been stifled somewhat by the uncertainty surrounding Scott Parker's future at Fulham.

The former England international has since decided to swap Craven Cottage for the Vitality Stadium as he was announced as AFC Bournemouth's new manager earlier this week.

In a fresh update concerning Johansen, it has been revealed that the Hoops may now need to fend off competition from a Championship rival this summer in order to secure his services.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers are reportedly keeping tabs on Johansen ahead of a potential swoop.

However, Tony Mowbray's side will not be able to purchase the midfielder until their current transfer embargo is lifted.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst QPR may be concerned by the fact that Johansen is attracting interest from elsewhere, this news could provide them with the incentive needed to push on their pursuit.

A stand-out performer during his loan spell with the Hoops last season, Johansen managed to provide five direct goal contributions in 21 league appearances as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.79.

Having featured on 147 occasions at this level during his career, the midfielder knows exactly what it takes to achieve success in this division and thus would be a great addition to the Hoops' squad.

Providing that they are able to win the race for Johansen's signing, QPR could potentially achieve a great deal of success in the Championship next season with him in their side.

