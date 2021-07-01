Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kylian Mbappe's Euro 2020 campaign did not go to plan.

The Frenchman's preparation for the tournament was disrupted as he fell out with France teammate, Olivier Giroud.

Giroud accused Mbappe of not passing to him during France's warm-up game against Bulgaria last month.

The PSG star was said to be furious that his teammate called him out publicly.

The 22-year-old was then far from his best as France were knocked out by Switzerland in the last-16.

Mbappe failed to find the back of the net and missed the decisive penalty as France crashed out of the competition on Monday.

It has now emerged that Mbappe has clashed with Antoine Griezmann over the past few months.

According to L'Equipe, there was tension throughout the French camp and the duo's relationship was 'far from friendly'.

"Between Griezmann and Mbappé things went wrong. It was complicated," they wrote.

Griezmann has a great influence in the France squad and is well thought of by Didier Deschamps. Mbappe is said to be 'jealous' of his teammate's role in the side.

It's claimed that Mbappe was more focused of Griezmann's role than he was on his own performances.

The two also clashed over Karim Benzema's recall to the team.

Mbappe wanted Benzema to return but Griezmann did not share that feeling as it meant he had to play in a different role.

It is also believed that Mbappe's behaviour displeased the older members in the team.

So Euro 2020 really didn't go to plan for Mbappe at all.

He failed to make his mark in the tournament and it also appears that he fell out with some of his teammates.

While he wasn't at his best this summer, it's important to remember that he's still only 22 years old.

Mbappe is already a World Cup winner who has been incredible over the past few years. He's only going to get better and he will surely be a part of this France side for many years to come.

1 of 20 Who is this scoring a penalty for Italy against Joe Hart? Daniele De Rossi Antonio Cassano Thiago Motta Andrea Pirlo

News Now - Sport News